The trucks are rolling, the roofers are roofing, and a crane is lifting building material seemingly into the heavens at the site of the new First Baptist Church of Dunnellon, just off Rolling Hills Road, where it meets Highway 40 right across from Dunnellon's water tower.
The $6 million-plus project has been 12 years in the planning, according to the Rev. Russ Randall. With luck, or what might be better termed, "God's blessing," the doors will open to the full congregation on Easter Sunday 2024.
Randall said the new sanctuary is designed to hold 650 people, but once seating and other items are added, the capacity probably will be closer to 500.
That's still enough to seat the existing members, of which there are about 400, he said.
"The original intent was to bring all the families together," he said.
The current sanctuary, at 20831 Powell Road, can accommodate about 190-200 people for a service. Thus, the church has two services: one at 8 a.m. and one at 11 a.m.
Randall said some people have attended one service for years and never have met members attending the other service.
The new site has 27,000 square feet of space and is designed to be a multipurpose building. It will accommodate such sports as volleyball and basketball, although it won't hold a full-size basketball court, according to Randall.
When a Sunday visitor walks inside, he or she will see a baptistery in the front; a table, perhaps, for a Bible, but not a pulpit; crosses, probably; and a huge stage to accommodate the choir, praise team, and others. There will be a 30-foot projection screen and state-of-the-art media equipment, as well as four sections of seating.
The interior touches -- such as the flooring and wood -- have not been selected yet, but the church is working with an interior designer. The look will be contemporary.
As people drive in, they will pass an approximately 100-foot-high cross, rivaling the height of the water tower.
The existing church has a cornerstone from 1967, and Randall said the interior reflects the late 1960s and 1970s. He said that church replaced a church that formerly was across the street from where the Grumbles House Antiques & Garden Shop is on Walnut Street.
The design for the new church also calls for a separate, approximately $2 million Family Life Center to be built next to the church. But Randall said he'd like the church to be paid off and about half the money raised for the center before starting construction on that.
A former member of the congregation, Allan Johnson, left his estate to the church, and that helped launch the construction project. Many members of the congregation have contributed toward the new building, as well.
The plan is to remodel the existing sanctuary for more classroom and other space for the adjacent Dunnellon Christian Academy, which the church founded in 1983 as a ministry.
The church would like to offer classes for students in grades seven through 12 at the proposed Family Life Center, making it the first Christian high school in Dunnellon, Randall said.
He said the Dunnellon Christian Academy has had to turn away potential students because it doesn't have enough space. The academy offers instruction for students through eighth grade at the moment.
The new church will have a large foyer, as well as a fellowship hall, kitchen, and an office area.
The site comes complete with a rambling brick house, which the church has remodeled into its main office space, including a conference room with picture windows overlooking the site. There's also a kitchen.
The spacious grounds may accommodate soccer and football fields, as well as a concession stand. Randall said the site also might be used for community gardens and a walking trail.
The church would make its fellowship hall, the foyer, and possibly other space available to the community if someone needed a place to rent for a special event.
Randall said the church considered two or three sites before settling on the one off Rolling Hills Road.
He said members thought they'd build on a more eastern site but the other sites didn't work out.
"We looked at several places, but we felt God was saying, 'No,'" Randall said.
The site chosen will allow the church to adjust with changing conditions. Right now, membership is growing as Dunnellon grows and as people continue moving to Florida.
The church these people are joining is a Southern Baptist Church, a "Bible-teaching church," Randall explained.
"We're a faith family who believes that Jesus is the way to heaven," the pastor said.
Some of the activities and services the church offers include Bible studies, a men's monthly free steak supper, and a music ministry that combines both traditional and contemporary music.
There is a full praise band. On Christmas and Easter, the choir and volunteer actors perform a cantata.
The church does such things as feed area football teams and teachers to show appreciation. Church members do what they can to support the Sheriff's Office, Fire Department, and City Council.
They operate a Good News Club afterschool group at Dunnellon Elementary School, where students learn about the Gospel, according to Randall.
The church also offers Mothers of Preschoolers groups, and participates in disaster relief, coordinated through the Florida Baptist Convention.
A team soon is leaving for mission work in Thailand and another recently did mission work in New Orleans.
The church is trying to invest in building facilities and programs for younger people, Randall said.
He said the church's goal "is not to be the biggest but to build the kingdom."
Similarly, he said the church is trying to "build a kingdom for families." And about the new building, itself, he said, "We're building a kingdom, not a building."
A sign leading into the construction site states, "Hope grows here."
Randall said the new building should accommodate a growing congregation as much as 50 years into the future.
"It's like they say, 'Our job is to plant trees that someone else can enjoy,'" he said.
To reach the church office weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., call 352-489-2730.
