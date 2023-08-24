The trucks are rolling, the roofers are roofing, and a crane is lifting building material seemingly into the heavens at the site of the new First Baptist Church of Dunnellon, just off Rolling Hills Road, where it meets Highway 40 right across from Dunnellon's water tower.

The $6 million-plus project has been 12 years in the planning, according to the Rev. Russ Randall. With luck, or what might be better termed, "God's blessing," the doors will open to the full congregation on Easter Sunday 2024.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.