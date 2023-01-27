CC Religion Lenten season art

This year, among Western churches, Lent begins on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and ends on Thursday, April 6. Easter will be celebrated on Sunday, April 9.

Each year Christians embark on spiritual journeys that culminate with Easter celebrations. Easter is preceded by a period of six weeks that begins on Ash Wednesday in Western churches and ends the Thursday before Easter Sunday.

In Eastern churches only, Lent begins on the Monday of the seventh week before Easter and ends on the Friday nine days before Easter.

