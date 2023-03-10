Award-winning and nationally published singer/songwriter, pianist, guitarist, harpist and bowed psaltery player Cathy DeWitt will give a presentation at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 19, service of the Nature Coast Unitarian Universalist church.
Her program, “My Unexpected Journey: Embracing the Healing Power of Music,” will illustrate “how saying yes to something you are afraid to do can lead to a life of joy and fulfillment.”
As a music director and musician, Dewitt has shared songs and stages with Pete Seeger, Garrison Keillor, David Roth and many others. She has sung professionally throughout Florida, New York, California, London, Hawaii and the Virgin Islands.
She recently retired from the Shands Hospital/UF Health Arts in Medicine program in Gainesville. There, she created and oversaw the Music in Medicine program for 30 years.
From piano playing in the hospital lobby to elevator sing-alongs, from hallway concerts to bedside harp in the ICUs, she transformed the hospital environment and the patient experience with music. She also trains and mentors other hospital musicians and gives music and stress-management workshops.
Currently, she leads the healing arts pilot program for the North Florida Cancer Specialists in Gainesville. She oversees four artists who bring music and visual arts to the patients. Her radio show “Across the Prairie” has aired off and on for over 20 years and currently runs on WNBT90.1 The Wombat.
DeWitt is a founding member of the National Center for Creative Aging and has worked with the Florida Center for Creative Aging. Since 2006 she has been a national consultant for the Society for the Arts in Healthcare.
The Nature Coast Unitarian Universalist church is at 7633 N. Florida Ave. (U.S. 41), Citrus Springs.
