Cathy DeWitt leads the healing arts pilot program for the North Florida Cancer Specialists in Gainesville. She oversees four artists who bring music and visual arts to the patients. Her radio show “Across the Prairie” has aired off and on for over 20 years and currently runs on WNBT90.1 The Wombat.

Award-winning and nationally published singer/songwriter, pianist, guitarist, harpist and bowed psaltery player Cathy DeWitt will give a presentation at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 19, service of the Nature Coast Unitarian Universalist church.

Her program, “My Unexpected Journey: Embracing the Healing Power of Music,” will illustrate “how saying yes to something you are afraid to do can lead to a life of joy and fulfillment.”

