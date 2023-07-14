It has been implied that affordable housing or homeless shelters lower property values. I’m sure in some cases this fact is true, but to put a blanket paint brush on everyone is a hasty move.
Each case should be looked at specifically. Recently, several cases of building affordable housing has been rejected for one reason or another. What some people may not realize is the builder is trying to accomplish a financial proforma and finding land which will allow the density at a price which fits their budget is very difficult.
So, in hindsight, was the property value lowered or was it low to begin with?
Homeless shelters can find themselves in the same plight. Often with limited funds we buy the lowest properties available because of our economy in trying to run a charity. It may also be where our customers already are.
In our case of the Path, the first house we bought is now worth five times what we paid for it on the market. I’m sure if you talked to any financial investor and asked them what they thought about an investment which would multiply five times in 20 years, they would look at you like you have two heads.
Yes, we fixed up our properties, but the overwhelming factor is we live in a county and state that is drawing retirees at record numbers and driving up property values. This makes housing prices rise but makes it much harder for the workforce to afford.
When I was younger, I listened to my dad and bought a mobile home because I was 18 years old and did not have credit. This was an entry-level house that got me into the housing market and improved my credit. Crime in my park? Sure. But you could say that about almost any place where young people are learning to live on their own unless they have been taught with conservative values.
Citrus County is now extremely low on entry-level housing and I’m concerned we have not properly invested in something much more valuable than our property values: our human capital.
Whether we like it or not, the clock is ticking and we will hand over all of our life’s work to younger generations. When we call on those younger people to run our stores and restaurants, I would love it if they too had a chance at working and owning their own housing because they will inherit our in-vestment anyway.
DuWayne Sipper is the executive director of The Path of Citrus County, a faith-based homeless shelter. Contact him at 527-6500 or sipperd@pathofcitrus.org.
