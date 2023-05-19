Recently in the Chronicle, a piece of artwork known as a “mural” showed up and was quite nicely done with great taste.
We have all heard I’m sure of a picture tells a story of a thousand words. When I go to an art gallery I am an extreme slow poke because I like to study the work. If I find myself just going through the motions and glancing at a picture, it’s time to go!
In this hurry-up-and-click world we live in (don’t get me started, it’s a whole new article on the click-it world and immediate gratification we seem to be living in and fighting) it is very hard to study the immense amount of work which can go into one piece of artwork. I might need a nap after I’m done.
Kathryn and I visited the Van Gogh immersive experience in Tampa and just sitting in amazement, we watched as the film cycled a couple of times and did not realize we were watching the same thing a couple times over. The artwork was too immense to realize and take in.
The work we do at the Path is also too immense for most people to take in. I rarely give a tour where someone tells me they did not realize how much we are doing for our families on the property to take them out of a cycle of homelessness and get them permanently on their feet.
Often, in our mail pieces we tell our donors, it all starts with a meal. This is so very true. Usually when our clients check in, it takes a couple days to get settled and they find the cafeteria immediately.
During the middle of COVID, we fixed up the old Beverly Hills motel and won both beautification awards in our county. It is located at Beverly Hills Boulevard and County Road 491. On the side of the building facing the highway where many cars drive by each day, we have painted a small part of our story on the side wall. When you are driving (don’t get in an accident!) take a look. If you want to park and study it, I would be thrilled. It tells a story of our small beginnings and it all started with a meal.
It does not always feel like it but it has been my privilege to serve all of these years.
DuWayne Sipper is the executive director of The Path of Citrus County, a faith-based homeless shelter. Contact him at 527-6500 or sipperd@pathofcitrus.org.
