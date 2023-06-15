We had a used clothing store in Dunnellon. Last week we closed it and put it up for rent.
When we bought it, I was full of hope and thought we had a great location. We did. But, for over 10 years now we have tried to turn a profit at this location and it just didn’t work.
I can cite several reasons now in hindsight. There was virtually no parking for our store. Used clothing in Dunnellon was not in great demand. Our overhead was hard to keep up with.
You get the picture. It was not the first thrift store I closed, but I hope it is the last one. This is also where I look for God to turn the lemons into lemonade.
Use the bad and turn it into good. One door shuts, another opens.
The Bible says, “let us keep our eyes on the main goal.” The Path Rescue Mission is working on great things. I hope you caught the article of Tommy and Ashley putting their family back together after Ashley was doing methamphetamines and Tommy was in prison?
They have four kids and Ashley has been in the program over two years and they are getting ready to buy a house.
Several other clients have purchased homes coming through the Path program. Lives are changed here every day. It’s tough work. The word easy usually does not come into play here.
I’m also excited about our farming operation all of the time! This summer we are experimenting with Eden farming again, self-watering tables, new seedlings and more. I love to talk about it and show it.
This past couple of months, more and more people are coming out to tour the Path and they are astonished at what we are working on and how the program changes lives.
To many of the people we take care of, they are closing a door. We strongly encourage them to close the door and keep it closed. The lifestyle of sex, drugs and alcohol are killers. We also break the ties they have with all of the people in their lives who have no wish to stop doing these things.
I know in my life, it took Jesus to get me to stop my old life. Now, I am able to offer the same thing to many. Go ahead, shut the doors! Let’s open a better one.
DuWayne Sipper is the executive director of The Path of Citrus County, a faith-based homeless shelter. Contact him at 527-6500 or sipperd@pathofcitrus.org.
