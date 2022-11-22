I have a friend who told me to consider being a consultant for the vast amount of information I have from being involved in rescue work for over 25 years.
I thought to myself, I’m already a consultant, but I don’t send a bill. You can’t spend any time around me for very long to find out where my heart is and my deep commitment to my calling of being a rescue mission director.
My board president walked into to the board meeting a few days ago wearing his uniform and I asked him if he was ever going to retire. He said “Nope.” I said, “me neither.”
There was a movie once where they found a man who died with his head on his desk. I clenched my fist when I realized what had happened and I said out loud “Yes!" My wife looked at me like I was crazy.
I think of the story of the pastor who died in the pulpit. Kathryn and I were at a convention and in the beginning the speaker asked the first question while we were getting settled: “Who wants to die at their job?"
Without thinking, I immediately shot my hand up, knowing this is the way I want to go. I looked up to find out my hand was the only one in the air.
I just spent five hours with a new executive director from Starke and two of his board members. They have purchased a motel and were in the process of starting a rescue mission for pregnant mothers without a home. This is a very noble commitment, especially when we do not know what will happen in the near future with the new abortion rules.
One was writing notes, another on the phone with notes and the third glued to every word I said.
It was even hard for me to understand all the information I was pouring into this new mission from what Kathryn and I have learned over the years. I plan on mentoring as many as I can, while I can, because the need in America is so great for what we are offering and the need for us to mentor is just as great.
I pray the good Lord above uses us to expand His great mission all over America until they find me with my head on my desk.
DuWayne Sipper is the executive director of The Path of Citrus County, a faith-based homeless shelter. Contact him at 527-6500 or sipperd@pathofcitrus.org.
