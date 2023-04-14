Life is a gift. None of us knows or knew where we were before we were born.
I’m sure for myself if I had a conversation with the creator of life and it went something like this, “I want to make you an offer of something called life. You will have many types of experiences. It will be full of surprises. I have something called days and from one day to another you will not be able to predict what will happen to you. It will be full of adventures, joys and great pains."
I don’t know about you, but I would have said yes?
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
I have friends of mine who when they pray out loud, they say something like “Father thank you for today. I got up and I can put my feet on the ground."
To me, this person is closer to remembering that life is a gift. Who guaranteed us we can live? The Bible says no one is guaranteed tomorrow. The Bible also tells us to be thankful.
With this perspective, no matter how difficult life is, I can always return to the thought that life is a gift. Most of us have a bountiful number of things we can be thankful for if we stop and remember, we had nothing before we were born. I have had a glorious life, full of countless types of joy and full of the same amounts of pain.
I do not believe in coincidences. I believe the almighty has everything in order and makes order out of everything.
Each day can be a struggle to remember life is a gift. I have another day to play, work and live with my fellow human beings who are also struggling to remember life is a gift.
I also try to talk every day with the one who so long ago thrust me into a world full of wonder and told me he would be with me if I wanted him to be. He would give me great advice and he would be a good listener when I’m having a tough time. He also says something down here I want to hold on to. If I accept his son and what he did for everyone who walks in this thing called life, he has a big present for us.
Life is tough for all of us, but life is a gift.
DuWayne Sipper is the executive director of The Path of Citrus County, a faith-based homeless shelter. Contact him at 527-6500 or sipperd@pathofcitrus.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.