On the night of Aug. 28, Idalia bearing hard, and I had put in a full day at the office and had to go to the airport in the evening.
Once a year, 50 or 60 Rescue Mission directors meet to discuss some of the is-sues around the country facing homelessness. It is a great time for me to see some of my friends I have known for years. It is also a time we learn and reflect.
Somewhere around 3 p.m. that day I began to find out how many gas stations no longer had gas as I worked my way down County Road 491. I was running out of time and almost came back to the shelter to get some gas either from our gas cans or siphon it out of another vehicle.
I found one last station which I never use and took a deep breath to get to the airport. When getting to the airport, it was obvious things had begun to turn and cancellations were on the board and my line was not moving. After about 20 minutes, one of employees shouted “anyone going to Phoenix?”
I stuck my hand in the air, and she started a new line to get around those who were stuck with cancellations. Around 8:20 p.m. we lifted off and I don’t know if I was the last flight out of Tampa before they shut the airport down, but it was close!
These are the times when you know the Lord is doing great things to get you where you need to go. While I was in Phoenix, we heard from Jason Jaggard who recently published a new book on leadership called "Beyond High Performance." I highly recommend it.
We heard from the recently retired CEO of Vera Bradley. My favorite was one of the deans of a college called Grand Canyon University. In this college they teach Christian leadership, and they reach higher levels for each year they are getting their degree. Around 10,000 students attend this college and at the end of his talk he asked all of us if we would consider hiring his students.
I almost fell out of my chair! Are you kidding? Every Rescue Mission in America is hiring, as many of the business are. On top of that, I’m also trying to expand, and I have a vision to start Rescue Missions in cities who do not have one.
I’m missing one important ingredient. People. I look forward to the future of setting up a training ground where young students can explore the possibility of working at rescuing lives all over our country for millions of our poorest people.
DuWayne Sipper is the executive director of The Path of Citrus County, a faith-based homeless shelter. Contact him at 527-6500 or sipperd@pathofcitrus.org.
