I love a clean office. I like knowing where all my paperwork is. I like knowing where all my tools are. The last thing I want to do is look for something in a messy room.
I don’t like litter. First of all, many thanks to all of the thrift stores and auctioneers who keep thousands of tons of trash out of the landfill each year and find homes for junk. They are the best recyclers we have.
America has become a “throw-away” society in the past 20 years right in front of our eyes. Most things we can no longer fix and many things now must be thrown away into the trash can or we drown in it. I love seeing my empty trash cans when I come home once a week because it is not in my house.
I also pay a quarterly extra landfill charge to the BOCC because our county is struggling to take care of the trash at the landfill we already have.
So, we must get a grasp on how big the problem has grown. I think we have to get more serious than we are thinking and the money we are going to have to spend to get it done.
First, we have to separate the debris from the dump sites. One house my men had to clean out required hazard suits, masks and leather gloves. We must understand they have to deal with snakes, spiders and animal by-products when dealing with this type of material.
When I cleaned up one of our first shelter houses, a rat ran up one of my arms. It is not an experience I wish to share with you. We also need strong people to lift heavy objects and we need the right type of equipment to load and haul these types of materials.
All of the litter does not come from disrespectful people throwing trash out of their windows. Every one of us has been behind a trash truck, a pickup truck or construction truck spraying debris on the highway and we have to slow down or back off so the debris does not hit our car.
I have watched in Beverly Hills where the “adopt a highway” volunteers are faithful in cleaning their stretch of highway and the amazing part is every week or so, they seem to have little difficulty in filling trash bags full of trash. It never ends.
Citrus County has over 1,500 miles of paved roads to maintain. This is not counting the dump sites. What I’m saying is I think the days of having two guys in a buggy with poker sticks, using jail inmates and our wonderful retirees adopting highways is over. We need a serious strategy.
DuWayne Sipper is the executive director of The Path of Citrus County, a faith-based homeless shelter. Contact him at 527-6500 or sipperd@pathofcitrus.org.
