My wife, Kathryn, has a stray cat buddy she feeds every day at our offices.
When the shelter houses were the only shelter we had, one of our clients started feeding the cat and my wife. being a cat lover. felt bad when the client left the program and nobody was left to feed her. This cat gave out two litters before we had her fixed and that was a chore all in itself to find homes for the babies.
I can’t have cats in my home anymore because of my allergies. It literally makes my nose bleed from sneezing so hard. We can’t keep the cat in the shelter because of all of the issues it brings us for having an animal at our shelter and the people coming and going.
I have been around other cats and I know they have personalities. This one is no different. My wife talks about how she pretends not to want attention and then tries to tackle her by wrapping her paws around her ankle as she tries to leave.
With all of the houses being built, it has caused some possums and raccoons to come looking for food once in a while. I’m sure some of you have seen some of these critters too. The other day, our program director took a walk and our kitty was hanging out with a raccoon. He was shocked and took a picture.
I have to tell you I’m not sure I would have believed it if it were not for the picture. They were both quite calm and enjoying the lunch my wife had put out.
I look at this cat a little like running a shelter for people. I can’t take care of all of the homeless cats, but we can take good care of this one. When I read the paper, watch the news, read the mail or look at all the emails which are asking for help, I feel the same way. I can’t help everyone, but I can help the ones who choose the program we have and I can help them well.
At this time, I want to give my Christmas thanks for all of you who help me take care of the few we can take care of. You have many choices and you choose us, to send your money to. You too are truly a gift from God. Thank you.
DuWayne Sipper is the executive director of The Path of Citrus County, a faith-based homeless shelter. Contact him at 527-6500 or sipperd@pathofcitrus.org.
