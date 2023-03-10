Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 78F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.