There's a church in Lecanto where the congregants will tell you they experience warmth, peace and love.
Many have tried other faiths, but they say when they first attended Unity of Citrus County, they felt welcomed and included. The message was positive, not based on fear and guilt.
Now, the Unity members are inviting the community to try out the church's recently refurbished meditation garden or the labyrinth - or both.
Each is open from early morning till dusk. Anyone can use these outdoor spaces by simply showing up.
Of course, the public is welcome to attend the regular Sunday services, theater offerings, or classes the church holds.
But on a recent Saturday, at Unity's festival for members and visitors, the meditation trail and labyrinth were spotlighted during guided tours.
There are 12 reflection points along the meditation trail, each corresponding to one of 12 spiritual powers that Unity members say dwell in all of us.
At each station, there is a granite marker stating the power honored at this stopping spot - faith, love, strength and nine others. And there's a granite bench upon which one can sit and reflect. The granite benches are new, replacing wooden benches.
Unity's the Rev. Luz Lecour led a tour of the meditation trail, speaking about each power at each station.
Prayer chaplains Pam Redner and Barb Newkirk discussed the labyrinth before and after a guided tour.
Redner explained labyrinths are ancient and provide spiritual pathways for those seeking such.
A Unity handout about the labyrinth says labyrinths "combine the imagery of the circle and spiral in a meandering but purposeful path."
The handout says that "During these minutes spent pursuing its circular pattern, our linear persona takes a break as we nourish the ancient, circular self within. ... The labyrinth is a place to meet yourself, as well as to explore the metaphor of life. Sometimes on the path, we can see the pattern ahead, and sometimes we cannot ..."
Also, unlike a maze, where there are dead ends, a labyrinth has "a series of courses leading to a central point. There are no wrong turns or impediments to the path," according to the handout.
But a labyrinth is better experienced than read about.
During the labyrinth tour, one experiences times of walking quickly on an open path, and times of slow, careful steps, navigating bends. When others are walking on the path, they sometimes seem to disappear to the far side of the labyrinth, then suddenly, there's a traffic jam and walkers must accommodate each other by slowing down or stepping aside to let someone pass.
Redner and Newkirk explained that's how life is. Sometimes, there's smooth sailing and sometimes problems arise. Sometimes it seems you're close to your goal, only for it to recede quickly.
Newkirk said she doesn't like change, and the small, crowded bends remind her that change is inevitable and that she just needs to accept it.
The labyrinth "is a puzzle, but it always works," she said.
In addition to the meditation garden and labyrinth, Unity has a bookstore open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There you can find books, CDs, jewelry, bumper stickers and other treasures. The books include bargains for $1, and even some free ones. The CDs include meditation tapes from Unity ministers and "Posi" or "positive" music.
The Unity library also has books and other material about dementia, about recovery from addictions, and about Toastmasters International. There are books about the Unity faith, as well as New Age books and CDs.
There's a corner with chairs where one can read and relax. Some books are reference books to be consulted just in the library.
Unity also offers classes, such as "A Course of Love," that Newkirk is teaching, and which is the first in an ongoing series, starting on Valentine's Day at 1:30 p.m.
Annie Bumgarner, who helped organize the festival, is a licensed Unity teacher who specializes in nonviolent communication. Starting Feb. 13 at 1:30 p.m., she's teaching a class exploring healing through empathy and peace.
And there's a Metaphysics I class, wrapping up in February, that's taught by Rhonda Banker.
There are yoga and meditation groups, as well.
Unity's theater troupe, the Woodview Players, will present the comedy, "Exit Laughing," March 17-19 at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness.
With its emphasis on spiritual growth and on love for all beings on Earth, Unity is the place to be for members like Jeanne and Cal Winger.
"I like the philosophy of everyone," Jeanne said. "You feel a lot of love when you come to church."
Cal said Unity does not have a doctrine that it insists that people believe in. "There's an acceptance and inclusiveness," he said. "It's a philosophy I agree with ... and that the whole world can benefit from. There's a warmth in this church."
Unity of Citrus is at 2628 W. Woodview Lane, Lecanto. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. Its website is www.unityofcitrus.org. For information, call 352-746-1270.
