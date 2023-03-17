St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School and the Rev. Mark Gabb officially welcomed a second pastor to the congregation during the Rite of Installation of the Rev. Tim Rosenow recently.
In addition to his ministry at St. Paul’s Church, he will be working with students and families at St. Paul’s School and Precious Lambs Preschool.
Pastor Rosenow has many skills and enjoys worship planning and writing in-depth Bible studies. He has a passion for music including singing and playing piano, organ and percussion instruments.
Born in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, his father is also a pastor. He graduated from Luther Preparatory High School in Watertown, Wisconsin, and graduated from Martin Luther College, New Ulm, Minnesota, with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
He attended two years at Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in Mequon, Wisconsin, and spent his vicar year of ministerial training at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Verona, Wisconsin.
Rosenow then returned to the seminary for his final year, where he graduated with a Master of Divinity degree. He was then assigned to serve as pastor at St. Paul’s Lutheran church in Prescott, Wisconsin, where he has served nine years and then accepted the call to serve at St. Paul’s in Beverly Hills.
For more information, visit the website at www.stpauls.edu or call 352-489-3027.
