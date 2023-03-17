CC Second pastor at saint paul

St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beverly Hills welcomes their second pastor, the Rev. Tim Rosenow, left, during the Rite of Installation conducted by the Rev. Mark Gabb, right.

 Angie Gabb / Special to the Chronicle

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School and the Rev. Mark Gabb officially welcomed a second pastor to the congregation during the Rite of Installation of the Rev. Tim Rosenow recently.

In addition to his ministry at St. Paul’s Church, he will be working with students and families at St. Paul’s School and Precious Lambs Preschool.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.