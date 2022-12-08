Dane Myers, a Miami musician, rapper, videographer and environmental activist, will offer a musical presentation on creativity and environmentalism New Year’s Day at 10:30 a.m. at Nature Coast Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Citrus Springs.
The Sunday service also will be on ZOOM. The public is welcome to attend the service, in which Myers will explore the role art and creativity play in attracting people to take action to save the planet.
Myers grew up in Dunnellon and his Dane Myers Band played at such local festivals as Boomtown Days when he was a teen. He’s evolved into a rapper, musician, and music video producer, whose videos can be seen on YouTube. Some of his work also can be seen on his Facebook page.
He has walked the walk of an environmentalist by living in his Tesla Model 3 car for a year and by recording an album from his solar tiny house.
The Sierra Club named him the national winner for 2022 of the Ansel Adams Award for Video for his “rap-umentary” - “Clouds of Different Colors” - a work that probes the racism and pollution that sugarcane burning produces near the Everglades. The video is on YouTube.
Myers also has protested the degradation of the Rainbow River.
In a story on voyagemia.com, Myers tells how he saw a video by Linda Cheung, who spoke about using art to “inspire people to care about climate change.”
Myers said he was so intrigued that he contacted Cheung by Instagram, and they became “collaborators, close friends, and even roommates.”
In the article, Myers said he’s focusing on music and art “to inspire people to look at life differently.” He said he feels the American Dream, with its celebration of materialism, is obsolete and that the New American Dream is about “making the society we’ve built last, celebrating innovative sustainable technology, lessening our personal impact on the environment, and experiencing authentic community in the process.”
Nature Coast Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is at 7633 N. Florida Ave., Citrus Springs. The ZOOM link for Myers’ presentation is available by emailing contactncuu@gmail.com. The phone is 352-465-4225.
