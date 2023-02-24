Seven Rivers Church’s Young Adult Group spent Saturday, Feb. 18, volunteering for Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County at the Habitat Citrus Springs job site, working to help install ox-board.
The eight-person team included Andrew Burton, Iesha Albury, Alex Iwaniec, Jason Nuwayhid, Emma Seehafer, Alex Cieslak, Austin Jordan and Austin Rollman.
“So, when we planned this, we really wanted to a service day,” said Iwaniec, who used to work with a pair of Habitat for Humanity affiliates in south Florida. “This pairing made perfect sense. We hope to continue helping out when we can.”
If your group or organization is interested in volunteering for HFHCC, call 352-563-2744 or email info@habitatcc.org.
