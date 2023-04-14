SUMMERFIELD – "Born of the Spirit," a free, multi-week seminar series will be hosted by St. Mark the Evangelist starting April 20. Participants will experience faith-sharing, music, and prayer experiences in a format to help people experience God’s love and the Holy Spirit in their lives in a deeper way.
“This goal of the seminar series is to help participants deepen their awareness of God’s presence and love,” said Joe Boroden, seminar leader. “It can be life-changing for individuals in terms of deepening their relationship with God.”
Boroden, a retired chemical engineer and full-time Villages resident, has conducted this and other religious seminars throughout the United States.
“We are so pleased to host the 'Born of the Spirit' seminar series,” said the Rev. Rafal Kandora, pastor of St. Mark. “Participants will become closer to God, and experience faith in a new way.”
The series will be held for five consecutive Thursdays (April 20 and 27, May 4, 11 and 18) from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Social Hall of St. Mark the Evangelist, 7081 SE Highway 42, Summerfield. The content is geared towards adults. There is no cost to attend.
For more information and to register, contact Joe Boroden at 985-226-9776 or visit www.stmarkrcc.com
