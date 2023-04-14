CC Religion holy spirit

The goal of the seminar series is to help participants deepen their awareness of God’s presence and love.

SUMMERFIELD – "Born of the Spirit," a free, multi-week seminar series will be hosted by St. Mark the Evangelist starting April 20. Participants will experience faith-sharing, music, and prayer experiences in a format to help people experience God’s love and the Holy Spirit in their lives in a deeper way.

“This goal of the seminar series is to help participants deepen their awareness of God’s presence and love,” said Joe Boroden, seminar leader. “It can be life-changing for individuals in terms of deepening their relationship with God.”

