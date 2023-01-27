SPECIAL EVENTS
Nature Coast Unitarian Universalists
The impacts of climate change on our coast is the subject of a talk at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Nature Coast Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.
The public is invited as Dr. Don Wright provides updates on recent changes. A discussion and question-and-answer session will follow the illustrated talk.
The church is at 7633 N. Florida Ave., Citrus Springs, just NW of Holder light.
Hernando United Methodist Church
The inaugural Frank Smith Community Cruise-In will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Hernando United Methodist Church, 2125 E. Norvell Bryant Highway.
Registration is free and all vehicles are welcome. Lunch will be available and each registered vehicle will get a free hot dog and drink. Sweets will be available at a bake sale.
The event will be held rain or shine. For more information, call 352-726-7245.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
The first drive of the new year for Knights of Columbus Council 6168 and Our Lady of Grace Parish will be on the traditional third Saturday of February, Feb. 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the council hall, 2389 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, at the corner of West Pinecone Avenue and County Road 486 in Lecanto.
LifeSouth is the local blood source for Citrus County and relies on our participation for this lifesaving gift. There will be a complimentary continental breakfast and tokens of appreciation for all donors. For more information, call LifeSouth at 352-527-3061.
The Dec. 17, 2022, drive collected 19 units from 19 donors at the council hall, and one unit from one donor at a LifeSouth Facility, for a total of 20 units from 20 donors.
Unity of Citrus County
Unity of Citrus County will host a humor concert for the public at noon, Feb. 5, at the church, 2628 W. Woodview Lane, Lecanto, featuring humorist and singer/songwriter Greg Tamblyn of Nashville.
He also is a motivational speaker and offers humor workshops for people to learn how to add a little more levity into their lives and those of others.
Tickets for the humor concert are $13 and can be purchased at https://secure.myvanco.com/YJ4F/campaign/C-13DG4.
Tamblyn also will be the guest speaker at Unity’s 10:30 a.m. service on Feb. 5. The church’s phone number is: 352-746-1270. Its website is unityofcitrus.org.
First Lutheran Church of Inverness
First Lutheran Church of Inverness will have a rummage sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the church, 1900 W. State Road 44, Inverness.
The public is welcome. Call 352-726-1637 for more information.
St. Anne’s Church
St. Anne’s Church invites the public to its yearly indoor rummage sale in the Parish Hall at 9870 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River, on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Doors will open at 9 a.m. and close at noon. There will also be food for sale. No early birdies, please.
Proceeds from the sale fund local community projects and other charitable outreach. For more information, contact Eddie at 352-795-2176, ext. 101.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills will hold an outdoor flea market on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. till 1 p.m. on the church property at 6 Roosevelt Blvd.
Spaces are available for $15. This represents a price increase for the first time since this flea market began 14 years ago. Spaces should be reserved in advance.
For more information or to reserve a space, contact Rose Mary at 352-527-6459 or send an email to wjeselso@tampabay.rr.com.
The church holds flea markets monthly, September through May, usually on the first Saturday.
Christian Women’s Connection
The next meeting of the Homosassa Christian Women’s Connection will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 14 at the Sugarmill Woods Clubhouse, 1 Douglas St., Homosassa.
Brunch is served for $15. RSVP to Christine Pisarski; call or text no later than Feb. 7 to 727-247-6618.
Nancy Self will discuss “Choosing to Hang Onto Peace When Your Heart is at War.” Special feature and music will be Sarah Higgs, “Music Opens the Heart.”
St. Benedict Catholic Church
The St. Benedict’s Community of Catholic Women will host a Military Card Party on Tuesday, March 14, in Hilgert Hall at St. Benedict Catholic Church on the corner of Suncoast Boulevard (U.S.19) and Ozello Trail in Crystal River.
Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. A $15 donation includes lunch, game winners’ prizes, and raffles. Full tables or individual reservations welcome. Come meet new people and have fun!
Reservations are necessary. Contact Lynda Samm at 352-628-5229 after 4:30 p.m.
SPECIAL EVENTS
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
The St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church’s Community of Catholic Women will conduct the annual Elite Repeat Clothing and Jewelry Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, Feb. 3-5.
This event will be held in the parish hall located at 1401 West Country Club Blvd., Citrus Springs. Join them in doing some shopping and bring a friend as well.
First United Methodist Church
The Mystics will take the stage at First United Methodist Church of Homosassa at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, as part of the church’s music series.
George Galfo, an original member, along with Ralph Rati, Tony Lauro and Jerry Frulio, make up the modern version of The Mystics.
The original group performed on Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand” and Alan Freed’s “Big Beat Show.” Their biggest hit, “Hushabye,” was recorded in 1959 and became their signature song. It was even played as Freed’s closing song on his Saturday night show.
The concert will be in the fellowship hall of the church, 8831 W. Bradshaw St. General admission is $15 and reserved seating is $20. For tickets and more information, call the church at 352-628-4083; Ron Hesketh at 352-382-4518; or Karen Kline at 352-382-7263.
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
The Catholic Women’s Club of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness is pleased to announce that a Military Card Party will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Parish Hall, 550 U.S. 41, Inverness.
Doors open at 11 a.m., lunch is served at noon, and games commence at 1 p.m. The afternoon ends at 3:30 p.m. Funds raised benefit the many charities the Catholic Women’s Club supports.
An entrance fee of $15 includes a lunch buffet, dessert, door prizes, and an afternoon of “military” card playing, trying to capture flags at each table.
For information and reservations, call Laura at 352-634-2141. Reservations are required.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church’s Spring rummage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 10 and 11 at 935 S. Crystal Glen Drive, Lecanto, inside the Crystal Glen subdivision.
Items that will be available are handmade quilts, knick-knacks, household items, jewelry, books, clothing and more. There will also be a bake sale.
Proceeds will go to missions and charity. This is a Thrivent sponsored event.
New Church Without Walls
The New Church Without Walls will continue its yard sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, located at 300 S. Kensington Ave., Lecanto. There will be lots of items available for sale.
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
A Trash and Treasures Church Yard Sale will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 550 U.S. 41 S. Shoppers are welcome! Over forty vendors will be displaying their merchandise for shoppers’ delight and consideration.
For more information contact Jeanne at 352-419-7249 or email: jeannem6522@gmail.com. Sponsored by the Catholic Women’s Club of Our Lady of Fatima, 550 U.S. Hwy. 41 S., Inverness 34450.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon will have a Chinese auction Saturday, Feb. 11.
Over 140 gift items will be available to be bid on. Visitors will be greeted by ladies in Oriental attire. For $5, receive an envelope with 20 tickets for use to bid on the pieces you want to win. Additional envelopes of 20 tickets are $3.
Chicken chow mein and jumbo hot dogs will be available for purchase. Doors open at 11 a.m. and bidding closes at 12:30 p.m., at which point the winning ticket for each item will be drawn and the winner announced.
St. John’s is at 7525 U.S. 41, at the southeast corner of 40 and 41 in northern Dunnellon.
Spanish-language group
Atención hermanos y amigos de Citrus County: Únanse a nosotros para aprender más de la palabra del señor Jesucristo en un estudio bíblico llamado “grupo de vida” a las 10 de la mañana todos los Domingos en el local de la iglesia Nature Coast U.S. 19, 1513 Homossasa. Contactos a Enrique 352-257-1484 los esperaremos.
{h4 style=”font-size: 12px;”}St. Thomas Catholic Church{/h4}
The Women’s Guild of St. Thomas Catholic Church, 7040 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa, meets at 1 p.m. the third Wednesday of every month from September through May in the St. Martin’s Hall.
The main purpose of the guild is to sponsor the church’s liturgies throughout the year. New members are always welcome.
FOOD & FELLOWSHIP
Peace Lutheran Church
Peace Lutheran Church invites the public to its 32nd Potato Pancake Dinner from 4-7 p.m. on Shrove Tuesday, Feb. 21. Cost is $9 for adults and ages 5 thru 12 are $4; children age 4 and younger eat for free. Carry-out available.
Peace Lutheran Church on the Hill is at highways 40 and 41. Call 352-489-5881.
Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church
The congregation of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church invites everyone to a Greek Festival and Vendor Expo from noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11.
The event features Greek dinners, dancing, live Greek music, Greek pastry specialties and more. Indoor dinners and an outside grille. Admission is a $3 donation. Free parking; rain or shine.
The church is at 4705 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Lecanto (State Road 44). For more information, visit www.archangelmichaelgoc.org or call 352-527-0766.
First Presbyterian Church of Inverness
The Men’s Fellowship will be providing a free breakfast for all homeless, EMTs, firefighters, police, and the local community at First Presbyterian Church of Inverness, 206 Washington Ave., Inverness, from 8-11 a.m. Feb. 18.
This is in part from the proceeds from the Trash-n-Treasure Sale in January.
We will provide pancakes, sausage, coffee, tea, water and, of course, butter and syrup.
Donations will be accepted.
St. Scholastica Catholic Church
Join the St. Scholastica Knights of Columbus for breakfast the third Sunday every month through April 16 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. located at 4301 W. Homosassa Trail, Lecanto.
The menu consists of sausage and scrambled eggs, hashed brown potatoes, french toast, pancakes, orange juice, fruit bowl, regular and decaf coffee. The cost is $8. The breakfast is served in the hall behind the church and is open to the public. Join for fun, good food and good conversation.
The money they make from the breakfasts go to support the community and the leftover food is taken to a local homeless shelter.
{h4 style=”font-size: 12px;”}Real Life Fellowship{/h4}
Real Life Fellowship is now offering a complimentary dinner every Wednesday evening at 5 p.m., with a Bible study from 6-7:30 p.m. We are located on 2301 Carter St. in Inverness, Enter the building on the left side after entering the driveway. For information or questions, call Pastor Robin at 352-201-6828 for a return call.
{h4 style=”font-size: 12px;”}St. Margaret’s Church{/h4}
The Feed My Sheep hot lunch program at St. Margaret’s Episcopal church in Inverness is Fridays at 11:30 a.m. St. Margaret’s Church is at 114 N. Osceola Ave. in downtown Inverness near the courthouse. Call 352-726-3153.
The Food Pantry is open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The pantry offers canned, dried and frozen foods to anyone in need in Citrus County. Call 352-726-3153.
{h4 style=”font-size: 12px;”}St. Elizabeth Ann Seton{/h4}
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Citrus Springs serves those in need with free boxes of food from its food pantry. To sign up, call 352-465-6613.
{h4 style=”font-size: 12px;”}Red Level Baptist Church{/h4}
Living Bread Food Pantry at Red Level Baptist Church has a food distribution from 4-5 p.m. the second Wednesday, and from 9-10 a.m. the last Wednesday each month for anyone who is in need of food in the community. The church also has toiletries and clothing. Items will be distributed at the Red Level Baptist Church parking lot, 11025 W. Dunnellon Road, Crystal River, 1 mile off U.S. 19 on West Dunnellon Road (County Road 488). Those in need of emergency assistance at other times may call the church at 352-795-2086. Visit redlevelchurch.com.
{h4 style=”font-size: 12px;”}Rivers of Life Restoration Ministry{/h4}
Rivers of Life Restoration Ministry Inc. operates the Seven Loaves Food and Clothing Pantry at Helping Hands Thrifty Treasures, 9699 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River. The free-to-all Food Pantry is now open from noon to 3 p.m. every Tuesday. Call 863-666-4129 for more information.
{h4 style=”font-size: 12px;”}St. Timothy Church and LifeTree Church{/h4}
Food pantry from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at LifeTree Church, 1501 SE U.S. 19 in Crystal River during the pandemic, outside in front of the building. For more information, call 352-403-1498.
{h4 style=”font-size: 12px;”}First Lutheran Church of Inverness{/h4}
Food pantry from 10 a.m. to noon. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. For more information, call the church at 352-726-1637. The church is at 1900 W. State Road 44, Inverness.
{h4 style=”font-size: 12px;”}Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church{/h4}
Helping Hands Our Lady of Fatima, 604 U.S. 41 S. in Inverness offers an outreach program to help those in need, supported by their thrift store. Those who qualify are assisted with utilities every four months, prescriptions every three months, clothing every three months and food every two months.
To qualify for the outreach program, bring a current picture ID, proof of residence, Social Security cards for all household members, proof of income (pay stubs, tax forms, SSI statement, etc.), car payment and car insurance to an intake meeting.
The thrift store is accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday of slightly used clothing, household items, furniture in good shape (no mattresses), food (not outdated) and personal hygiene items.
The food pantry is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at 604 U.S. 41 south, Inverness. Call 352-726-1707. The food pantry provides nonperishable foods for people facing temporary hardship who live in Inverness, Floral City and Hernando. Emergency assistance for utility shut-offs and some prescriptions. Some restrictions apply. Photo ID with current address required.
{h4 style=”font-size: 12px;”}North Oak Church{/h4}
Food and non-food items are available on the fourth Saturday of every month at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs, from 10 a.m. until noon. These two ministries are open to anyone who has a need and there is no charge.
Enter the church property from North Citrus Springs Boulevard and a supply of paper products, detergents, personal items and more will be brought to your car. Drive around, following the driveway, and food items will also be brought to the vehicle. Then, exit onto North Elkcam Boulevard.
Items vary based on availability while supplies last. More information on the website: northoakbc.org.
{h4 style=”font-size: 12px;”}St. Anne’s Episcopal Church{/h4}
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry is now the first four Wednesdays of the month from 3 to 4 p.m. in the parish hall (never on fifth Wednesday), 9870 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River. Registration and ID are required. For information, call 352-795-2176, ext. 101. Free served meals and giveaways are canceled until further notice.
SUPPORT St. Anne’s Episcopal Church
St. Anne’s Church, 9870 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River, hosts a monthly “Grandparenting” program to offer support to grandparents who are raising their grandchildren. The program is held the second Wednesday of every month, from 5:30-7 p.m.
There is no cost to participants. This is a nonreligious program, for the purpose of helping our community. Children are invited and will meet separately from the grandparents. Pizza is served to the children; light snacks are served to the adults. Coffee, tea and lemonade are provided.
Have questions? Call the church at 352-795-2176 or Tom Thomas at 352-634-5516.
Seven Rivers Church
The church offers several support groups for family issues:
Are your children angry, hurt, and confused about your separation or divorce? DivorceCare for Kids (DC4K) is a safe, fun place where your children, ages 5-10, can learn skills that will help them heal.
DC4K groups blend games, music, stories, videos, and discussion to help kids process divorce and move forward. DivorceCare for Kids meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Seven Rivers Church.
Relatives As Parents (RAP) is offered to grandparents and other relatives who have taken on the role of primary caregiver for related children.
This support group is a free, informative support group meeting where you can gather with fellow grandparents and relative care providers who share similar experiences. Assorted topics will be discussed that can help you and the child you care for. RAP Support Group meets the second Thursday of each month at Seven Rivers Church.
Teen MOPS is a faith-based, supportive, and safe environment where teen moms (22 and younger) can come together with other moms who are in a similar life stage.
Through Teen MOPS, young moms can build friendships and grow as parents in a place where they are fully known and deeply loved. Teen MOPS meets at Seven Rivers Church. Visit the website for meeting dates.
For more information about these groups, visit www.sevenrivers.org or call the church office at 352-746-6200.
North Citrus Christian Church
Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast offers a Grief Study Group from 2:30 to 4 p.m. every Tuesday at the Wings Grief Center, 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane in Homosassa.
This is a faith-based study sponsored by North Citrus Christian Church which provides help for those experiencing “little deaths” in life as well as the loss of a loved one.
For information or to preregister, call 352-249-1470. For details about their other programs, visit friendsofcitrus.org or Friends of Citrus on Facebook.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church offers a grief support group that meets the first Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The church is located at 935 S. Crystal Glen Drive, Lecanto.
Grief comes in many forms and for many reasons. The support group helps those in the midst of loss take the journey in finding who they are.
For more information, call 352-527-3325.
Homosassa First United Methodist Church
The free Memory Lane Support Group & Respite Program meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at Homosassa First United Methodist Church, 8831 W. Bradshaw St.
This program has been in existence for nearly 10 years. It started as a support group for caregivers, but quickly evolved into a support group for those caring for loved ones with memory issues and dementia.
For more information, call 352-628-4083 or visit 1umc.org.
The Hills Church
Celebrate Recovery meets every Monday from 6-8 p.m. at The Hills Church, 2 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills. It is a Christ-centered recovery group for hurts, hang-ups and habits. Call Tom or Sheila Boss for more information, at 410-353-7857. Celebraterecovery.com.
Suncoast Baptist Church
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered ministry helping others with hurts, habits and hang ups. They meet from 6 to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday at Suncoast Baptist Church, 5310 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
St. Thomas the Apostle
The St. Thomas the Apostle Bereavement Support Group meets every Thursday from 1-2:30 p.m. on U.S. 19, 300 yards South of Cardinal and just past Walmart.
The group takes a positive approach to grief by helping grievers learn how to make a new life, even when they don’t want to. Just come, sit and listen. 30 years of experience has taught them how to help make a positive difference in a person’s life. Anyone can attend.
For more information, call 352-220-1959.
GriefShare support groups
The journey of grief is a painful process that you don’t have to walk alone. Grief is an emotional wound, which, similar to a physical wound, must be treated for proper healing. Being in a group of understanding and supportive people who are experiencing grief can make grieving easier. The group is open to anyone who has lost a loved one. GriefShare features videos of nationally recognized experts on grief topics and the stories of people who have healed from grief.
A GriefShare support group begins Jan. 9 at the Hernando Church of the Nazarene, 2101 N. Florida Ave. (U.S. 41) in Hernando on Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome. Call the church office at 352-726-6144 or Ruth Brincefield at 352-212-0570 for more information.
A GriefShare support group meets at the First Baptist Church in Crystal River from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 700 N. Citrus Ave. For more information, call First Baptist Church at 352-795-3367 or visit griefshare.org.
A new session of GriefShare at First Lutheran Church, 1900 W. State Road 44 in Inverness starts Jan. 12 at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Call 352 726-1637 for more information.
On Wednesdays, beginning on Jan. 11, a GriefShare group will meet at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs. This group is open to anyone and can be joined at any time. There is no charge for the group sessions. The church is at the corner of North Elkcam and North Citrus Springs boulevards in Citrus Springs. Call 352-489-1688 for more information.
LIVE & LEARN
{h4 style=”font-size: 12px;”}Nature Coast Community Bible Study{/h4}
Nature Coast CBS has an online Zoom class for working men on Monday evenings; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. This 30-week, in-depth study features Colossians, Christian Living (Philemon, 1-2-3 John &Jude), Job and James. Visit our website, naturecoast.cbsclass.org for more information and to register or email Terry Marshall at naturecoastcbsstudy@gmail.com or call 352-445-5096.
{h4 style=”font-size: 12px;”}North Oak Church{/h4}
A before- and after-school care program is now available for Citrus Springs Elementary School students. North Oak has over 30 years’ experience in caring for the children in this community. KidCare is located in the KidZone at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs.
A Citrus County School bus will provide transportation to the school from the church facility and back in the afternoon. The program is licensed and insured. Workers are background screened and trained.
Mornings begin at 7 a.m. and the bus picks the students up at 9 a.m. They return at 4 p.m. and there is a structured afternoon with a homework room and outside recreation when the weather permits until parents/guardians pick up by 6 p.m. A full-day schedule for school holidays includes games, crafts, Bible time as well as outside activities. (Full days are by registration only.)
There is an opening limit of 20 students. While more may be added later, it’s best to secure a spot for your child(ren) as soon as possible.
To get more information, go to northoakbc.org/KIDS, email your interest to nobckidcare@gmail.com or call 352-489-1688 and a packet of information, including the fee structure, will be sent to you.
There is an opening limit of 20 students. While more may be added later, it’s best to secure a spot for your child(ren) as soon as possible.
{h4 style=”font-size: 12px;”}North Oak Church{/h4}
English as a Second Language (ESL) is offered at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs. Classes begin at 6 p.m. Anyone who wishes to improve their English-speaking skill is welcome to come and work with teachers trained in assisting. There is no charge for the classes. North Oak is at the corner of North Elkcam and North Citrus Springs boulevards in Citrus Springs. Entrance off of North Elkcam. The building is across from the playground. For more information, 352-489-1688 or northoakbc.org.
{h4 style=”font-size: 12px;”}Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints{/h4}
The Family History Center at 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the family-friendly, free ancestry resource/research center. For information, call Frances Austin at 352-746-5943.
{h4 style=”font-size: 12px;”}Cross Bound Ministry{/h4}
Broadcasts with a focus on Bible teaching and strengthening the family on radio station 720AM every Sunday at 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.