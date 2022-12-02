JEWISH HOLIDAYS
Congregation of Beth Sholom
Congregation Beth Sholom will host its annual community Chanukah celebration on Sunday, Dec. 18, starting at 4:30 p.m. It will be held in the Sanctuary building, 102 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills.
Everyone is invited to hear the story of Chanukah, listen to and sing songs led by Cantor Alisa Forman and see the lighting of the large menorah. There will be free refreshments featuring latkes (potato pancakes).
ADVENT & CHRISTMAS EVENTS
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church’s Advent schedule is:
Dec. 7 Midweek service followed by potluck after
Dec. 14 Midweek service followed by potluck after
Dec. 17 Birthday Party for Jesus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dec. 24 Christmas Eve services at 4 and 6 p.m.
Dec. 25 Christmas Day regular service at 9:30 a.m.
The church is located at 935 S. Crystal Glen Drive, Lecanto.
First Church of God
A Christmas Concert featuring Cheri Taylor will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the First Church of God, 5510 Jasmine Lane, Inverness.
Taylor, who is from Santa Claus, Indiana, has a southern and traditional style and, with the Christmas message, will usher in the season of joy, honoring the birth of Jesus Christ, Our Savior.
The concert is free and open to all. A love offering will be taken.
For more information, call 352-726-8986. For more on Taylor, visit cheritaylor.org.
The Hills Church of Beverly Hills
The Hills Church will be holding a “Drive-through Live Nativity” on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, from 6-8 p.m. located at the church, 2 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills.
Christmas is right around the corner, and they want to help the holidays be the best they can be. Join for two beautiful nights of the Bible story.
Stay comfortable in the car and watch as the actors portray the scenes from the Bible. All are welcome. For more information, call 352-746-6171.
St. Thomas the Apostle
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Homosassa, under the leadership of the Rev. J. Glenn Diaz has scheduled their services for the upcoming Advent and Christmas seasons.
Advent begins on Sunday, Nov. 27, and continues through Sunday, Dec. 18. Vigil Masses will be held on Saturdays at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday Masses will be held at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The Advent Retreat will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 3 p.m. with special guest speaker the Rev. Sy Peterka.
On Dec. 24, the Christmas Eve celebration begins with the Christmas Concert at 3:15 p.m.; the Children’s Christmas Pageant at 4 p.m., and concluding with the Christmas Eve Mass at 4:30 p.m. Christmas Day Masses, Dec. 25, will be held at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. Masses and Christmas Eve celebration feature the St. Thomas Choir, under the direction of Music Director Michelle Kim-Painter of The Florida Orchestra.
All services are held in the church. Registration and face masks are not required. For more information, visit www.MyStThomas.org.
First Baptist Church of Homosassa
When an infant Savior arrives, five ordinary people find their lives upended and forever changed. In the play, “The Christmas Dilemma, the stories of Mary, Joseph, a wise man, a shepherd and the innkeeper all point to the miraculous birth of Jesus and the impact His life will have on them and the world.
Two performances of this play are at 3 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at First Baptist Church of Homosassa, 10540 W. Yulee Drive, Homosassa.
Free tickets available online at www.fbchomosassa.org, by email at Christmas @fbchomosassa.org or by calling 352-628-3858.
Inverness First United Methodist Church
Inverness First United Methodist Church will host Breakfast with Santa at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 for children (infants through fifth grade). Come join the fun and breakfast
Parents: Reservations are appreciated. Please contact Lynda Hartman at 352-201-0015 or the church office on Mondays only at 352-726-2522, ext. 0.
The church is at 1140 Turner Camp Road, Inverness.
SPECIAL EVENTS
St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church
A huge December Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Dunnellon’s St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the church hall.
There will be 40 vendors displaying their beautiful creations for sale and selected food items will be available for purchase at a nominal price.
It is the perfect place to find that special Christmas gift or that lovely home decoration.
The Fair is sponsored by the Altar and Rosary Society of St. John’s, and all proceeds go to help sponsor the many charitable activities the Society undertakes all year.
St. John’s is located on the southeast corner of State Road 40 and U.S. Highway 41. All are welcome.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills will hold an outdoor flea market from 8 a.m. till 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, on the church property at 6 Roosevelt Blvd.
Shoppers are welcome. Commercial vendors and private individuals are welcome to bring and sell goods. Spaces are available for $10 and should be reserved in advance, although there is “always room for one more.”
For more information or to reserve a space, contact Rose Mary at 352-527-6459 or send an email to wjeselso @tampabay.rr.com.
The church holds flea markets monthly, September through May, usually on the first Saturday of the month.
First Christian Church of Chassahowitzka
The First Christian Church of Chassahowitzka will be celebrating its Golden Jubilee Dec. 3 and 4 at the church, 11275 S. Riviera Drive, Homosassa.
Saturday, Dec. 3, the church will host a community day and open house from noon to 3 p.m. which will offer several activities, including a bounce house, a Fruit of the Spirit Cakewalk, cornhole, yard Jenga, complimentary cookout of hot dogs and hamburgers, and snow cones.
An open house showcasing the church’s newly renovated fellowship hall and sanctuary will be held.
Sunday, Dec. 4, a special service and luncheon will be held beginning at 10 a.m. It will offer a special rededication service on the past, present and future of the church. Entertainment by Christian artist James McDuffy of the Bill Gaither Group.
A dinner will be held following services.
First Presbyterian Church of Inverness
The First Presbyterian Church of Inverness will be holding a Parent’s Day Out from 8:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the church, 206 Washington Ave., Inverness.
Pre-K through fifth-grade students will spend the day learning about Jesus, decorating Christmas cookies, doing holiday crafts, and more. Lunch and snacks will be served.
To RSVP, email Lori Evans at dcelori.fpc@gmail.com. For more information about the church, go to fpcinverness.org.
Spanish-language group
Atención hermanos y amigos de Citrus County: Únanse a nosotros para aprender más de la palabra del señor Jesucristo en un estudio bíblico llamado “grupo de vida “a las 10 de la mañana todos los domingos en el local de la iglesia Nature Coast U.S. 19, 1513 Homossasa contactos a Enrique 352-257-1484 los esperaremos.
St. Benedict Catholic Church
The St. Benedict Catholic Church Art, Craft & Car Show is planned for Saturday, Dec. 10, on the grounds of St. Benedict Church at 455 S. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. This event is free to the public.
There will be judging of antique cars and you can take part by submitting your favorite for a People’s Choice Award. Then enjoy more than 50 artists and crafters along the sidewalk and inside Hilgert Hall.
There will be a 50/50 drawing at the end of the day and raffles throughout the day. Hot dogs, drinks, chips and baked goods will be available for purchase. Contact Sally Krasny at 352-503-4144 or Janet Thomas at 352-795-8090.
Homosassa First United Methodist
A popular father and son Christian entertainment duo will take the stage at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Homosassa First United Methodist Church with “Christmas with Paul Todd and Paul Todd Jr.”
Paul accompanies himself by playing six keyboards simultaneously. His fingers and feet move at lightning-fast speed, which the audience can see on a large mirror set up behind the keyboards. Known also for his smooth and powerful vocals, he combines talent with a sparkling wit to help make his concerts an unforgettable family night out.
The talented Paul Todd will be accompanied by his son, Paul Jr. The pair have been working together for years. Paul Todd Jr. is a gifted singer, songwriter and percussionist.
The public is invited to the show at the church, 8831 W. Bradshaw St., Homosassa. A love offering will be taken to help support the Todds’ ministry.
Call 352-628-4083.
St. Thomas Catholic Church
The Women’s Guild of St. Thomas Catholic Church, 7040 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa, meets at 1 p.m. the third Wednesday of every month from September through May in the St. Martin’s Hall.
The main purpose of the guild is to sponsor the church’s liturgies throughout the year. New members are always welcome.
SUPPORT
Seven Rivers Church
The church offers several support groups for family issues:
DivorceCare is a divorce recovery seminar and support group that meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 17 at Seven Rivers Church, 4221 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway.
Seminar sessions include topics such as, “Facing My Anger,” “Facing my Loneliness,” “New Relationships,” “KidCare” and “Forgiveness.”
Are your children angry, hurt, and confused about your separation or divorce? DivorceCare for Kids (DC4K) is a safe, fun place where your children, ages 5-10, can learn skills that will help them heal.
DC4K groups blend games, music, stories, videos, and discussion to help kids process divorce and move forward. DivorceCare for Kids meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Seven Rivers Church.
Relatives As Parents (RAP) is offered to grandparents and other relatives who have taken on the role of primary caregiver for related children.
This support group is a free, informative support group meeting where you can gather with fellow grandparents and relative care providers who share similar experiences. Assorted topics will be discussed that can help you and the child you care for. RAP Support Group meets the second Thursday of each month at Seven Rivers Church.
Teen MOPS is a faith-based, supportive, and safe environment where teen moms (22 and younger) can come together with other moms who are in a similar life stage.
Through Teen MOPS, young moms can build friendships and grow as parents in a place where they are fully known and deeply loved. Teen MOPS meets at Seven Rivers Church. Visit the website for meeting dates.
For more information about these groups, visit www.sevenrivers.org or call the church office at 352-746-6200.
North Citrus Christian Church
Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast offers a Grief Study Group from 2:30 to 4 p.m. every Tuesday at the Wings Grief Center, 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane in Homosassa.
This is a faith-based study sponsored by North Citrus Christian Church which provides help for those experiencing “little deaths” in life as well as the loss of a loved one.
For information or to preregister, call 352-249-1470. For details about their other programs, visit friendsofcitrus.org or Friends of Citrus on Facebook.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church offers a grief support group that meets the first Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The church is located at 935 S. Crystal Glen Drive, Lecanto.
Grief comes in many forms and for many reasons. The support group helps those in the midst of loss take the journey in finding who they are.
For more information, call 352-527-3325.
Homosassa First United Methodist Church
The free Memory Lane Support Group & Respite Program meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at Homosassa First United Methodist Church, 8831 W. Bradshaw St.
This program has been in existence for nearly 10 years. It started as a support group for caregivers, but quickly evolved into a support group for those caring for loved ones with memory issues and dementia.
For more information, call 352-628-4083 or visit 1umc.org.
The Hills Church
Celebrate Recovery meets every Monday from 6-8 p.m. at The Hills Church, 2 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills. It is a Christ-centered recovery group for hurts, hang-ups and habits. No child care; authorized to sign court slips. Call Tom or Sheila Boss for more information, at 410-353-7857 or 410-271-4112. Celebraterecovery.com.
St. Thomas the Apostle
The St. Thomas the Apostle Bereavement Support Group meets every Thursday from 1-2:30 p.m. on U.S. 19, 300 yards South of Cardinal and just past Walmart.
The group takes a positive approach to grief by helping grievers learn how to make a new life, even when they don’t want to. Just come, sit and listen. 30 years of experience has taught them how to help make a positive difference in a person’s life. Anyone can attend.
For more information, call 352-220-1959.
GriefShare support groups
The journey of grief is a painful process that you don’t have to walk alone. Grief is an emotional wound, which, similar to a physical wound, must be treated for proper healing. Being in a group of understanding and supportive people who are experiencing grief can make grieving easier. The group is open to anyone who has lost a loved one. GriefShare features videos of nationally recognized experts on grief topics and the stories of people who have healed from grief.
A GriefShare support group meets at the First Baptist Church in Crystal River from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 700 N. Citrus Ave. For more information, call First Baptist Church at 352-795-3367 or visit griefshare.org.
GriefShare is held at 6 p.m. Thursdays at First Lutheran Church,1900 State Road 44 West in Inverness. Join the group at any time. Call 352-726-1637 for more information.
A GriefShare class begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at North Oak Church. Anyone is welcome to come. The church is at the corner of North Elkcam and North Citrus Springs boulevards in Citrus Springs. Call 352-489-1688 for more information.
GriefShare holiday session
One of the things that the GriefShare program warns about is the extreme emotional reactions to the holidays, particularly the first time after death.
While the regular program provides some help in this area, they have put together a one session video and helps for people that are approaching the first holiday season without the person they are grieving. However, grief around the holidays can be significant even many years later.
North Oak Church is offering this session on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m. for anyone who wishes to come. No pre-registration required.
The session takes about an hour, there is some discussion and there will be a handout. It provides helpful hints on dealing with the emotions and how to keep from being overwhelmed.
The session is open to anyone who wants to attend – members of the church, people involved in GriefShare now or who have been involved at another time but have not seen this video, people from the community. There is no charge.
For more information, go to northoakbc.org or call 352-489-1688.
FOOD & FELLOWSHIP
Inverness First United Methodist Church
Inverness First United Methodist Church will be hosting Family, Food and Fun night (formerly known as Messy Church) in the church sanctuary at 6 p.m. Dec. 6. Dinner, games and stories will be provided. It is all FREE. Children, please bring your parents to enjoy this family evening together.
The church is at 1140 Turner Camp Road, Inverness.
First United Methodist Church of Homosassa
Join Master Chef Paul from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, in the Fellowship Hall for a delicious, full-course lunch. Cost is $8 and tickets will be available at the door.
The menu includes meat loaf, sides, salad, dessert and beverage.
Any income will go to the Serendipity program to support all their community efforts. The church is at 8831 W. Bradshaw St.; 352-628-4083.
Peace Lutheran Church
Our church family invites you to be our guest for a Christmas Lasagna Dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at Peace Lutheran Church, the church on the hill, highways 41 and 40.
This is not a fundraiser and there is no charge. We want you to know we care and that you are important to us. Call 352-489-5881 for information.
St. Scholastica Catholic Church
Join the St. Scholastica Knights of Columbus for breakfast the third Sunday every month through April 16, 2023, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. located at 4301 W. Homosassa Trail, Lecanto.
The menu consists of sausage and scrambled eggs, hashed brown potatoes, french toast, pancakes, orange juice, fruit bowl, regular and decaf coffee. The cost is $8. The breakfast is served in the hall behind the church and is open to the public. Join for fun, good food and good conversation.
The money they make from the breakfasts go to support the community and the leftover food is taken to a local homeless shelter.
Real Life Fellowship
Real Life Fellowship is now offering a complimentary dinner every Wednesday evening at 5 p.m., with a Bible study from 6-7:30 p.m. We are located on 2301 Carter St. in Inverness, Enter the building on the left side after entering the driveway. For information or questions, call Pastor Robin at 352-201-6828 for a return call.
St. Margaret’s Church
The Feed My Sheep feeding program at St. Margaret’s Episcopal church in Inverness is Fridays at 11:30 a.m. St. Margaret’s Church is at 114 N. Osceola Ave. in downtown Inverness near the courthouse. Call 352-726-3153.
The Food Pantry is open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The pantry offers canned, dried and frozen foods to anyone in need in Citrus County. Call 352-726-3153.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Citrus Springs serves those in need with free boxes of food from its food pantry. To sign up, call 352-465-6613.
Red Level Baptist Church
Living Bread Food Pantry at Red Level Baptist Church will have a food distribution from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. the last Wednesday, and from 3 to 5 p.m. the second Sunday each month for anyone who is in need of food in the community. The church also has toiletries and clothing. Items will be distributed at the Red Level Baptist Church parking lot, 11025 W. Dunnellon Road, Crystal River, 1 mile off U.S. 19 on West Dunnellon Road (County Road 488). Those in need of emergency assistance at other times may call the church at 352-795-2086. Visit redlevelchurch.com.
Rivers of Life Restoration Ministry
Rivers of Life Restoration Ministry Inc. operates the Seven Loaves Food and Clothing Pantry at Helping Hands Thrifty Treasures, 9699 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River. The free-to-all Food Pantry is now open from noon to 3 p.m. every Tuesday. Call 863-666-4129 for more information.
St. Timothy Church and LifeTree Church
Food pantry from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at LifeTree Church, 1501 SE U.S. 19 in Crystal River during the pandemic, outside in front of the building. For more information, call 352-403-1498.
First Lutheran Church of Inverness
Food pantry from 10 a.m. to noon. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. For more information, call the church at 352-726-1637. The church is at 1900 W. State Road 44, Inverness.
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Helping Hands Our Lady of Fatima, 604 U.S. 41 S. in Inverness offers an outreach program to help those in need, supported by their thrift store. Those who qualify are assisted with utilities every four months, prescriptions every three months, clothing every three months and food every two months.
To qualify for the outreach program, bring a current picture ID, proof of residence, Social Security cards for all household members, proof of income (pay stubs, tax forms, SSI statement, etc.), car payment and car insurance to an intake meeting.
The thrift store is accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday of slightly used clothing, household items, furniture in good shape (no mattresses), food (not outdated) and personal hygiene items.
The food pantry is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at 604 U.S. 41 south, Inverness. Call 352-726-1707. The food pantry provides nonperishable foods for people facing temporary hardship who live in Inverness, Floral City and Hernando. Emergency assistance for utility shut-off’s and some prescriptions. Some restrictions apply. Photo ID with current address required.
North Oak Church
The Food Pantry and Beyond the Bread ministries of North Oak Church will be early in preparation for Christmas. Items are available from 10 a.m. until supplies run out.
December 17 will be the date for pick-up of food and needed non-food items. This ministry is open to the community and there is no charge. Cars enter at the North Citrus Springs Boulevard driveway and continue around the drive and exit on to North Elkcam Boulevard in Citrus Springs. Call 352-489-1688 for more information.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry is now the first four Wednesdays of the month from 3 to 4 p.m. in the parish hall (never on fifth Wednesday), 9870 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River. Registration and ID are required. For information, call 352-795-2176, ext. 101. Free served meals and giveaways are canceled until further notice.
LIVE & LEARN
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon is holding registration for their 2022-23 Children’s Faith Formation Program. All children in grades kindergarten through eighth are invited and welcome to join. Parents may register their children online at http://www.stjohncc.com/cff.pdf.
The church is at 7525 U.S. 41 south, Dunnellon. For cost and more information call Mary Alice at 352-489-3166.
Nature Coast Community Bible Study
Nature Coast CBS has an online Zoom class for working men on Monday evenings; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. This 30-week, in-depth study features Colossians, Christian Living (Philemon, 1-2-3 John &Jude), Job and James. Visit our website, naturecoast.cbsclass.org for more information and to register or email Terry Marshall at naturecoastcbsstudy@gmail.com or call 352-445-5096.
Nature Coast Community Bible Study
Nature Coast Community Bible Study (NCCBS) offers an in-person, 30-week, in-depth Bible study on Thursday mornings from 9:45 to 11:50 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Beverly Hills. Our study will feature Colossians, Christian Living (Philemon, 1-2-3 John, Jude), Job and James.
A women’s online Zoom class will also be offered for snowbirds, homebound and out-of-towners on Thursday mornings from 10-11:30 a.m. If you are interested in any of these classes and/or to register, please visit our website at: naturecoast.cbsclass.org. For specific questions or additional information, please contact Terry at naturecoastcbsstudy@gmail.com
North Oak Church
North Oak offers a Zoom Bible Study on Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. Dr. Charles Hayes, associate pastor of senior adults at North Oak can bring Bible study right into your home using Zoom and there is no obligation or church affiliation needed. All that is needed is a computer or tablet and an email address. Dr. Hayes has many years of pastoral and teaching experience and is a popular teacher among senior citizens. Call the church office at 352-489-1688 for more details.
North Oak Church
North Oak Church is offering a new program called TeamKid which teaches kids important life skills like honesty, responsibility, integrity, respect, teamwork, setting and realizing goals and more.
Discovering Positive Life Choices is the theme for the program. Every Wednesday at 5:45 p.m., supper is served followed by recreation on the game square and more.
All workers are trained and background checked. There is no church affiliation required.
For those children that stay at the YMCA program for after school care at Citrus Springs Elementary School, parents can apply for free transportation on Wednesdays. The 12-passenger van is driven by a CDC licensed driver. Parents can pick up at 7:30 p.m. from the church.
For more information, visit the website at northoakbc.org or call 352-489-1688.
North Oak Church
English as a Second Language (ESL) is offered at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs. Classes begin at 6 p.m. Anyone who wishes to improve their English-speaking skill is welcome to come and work with teachers trained in assisting. There is no charge for the classes. North Oak is at the corner of North Elkcam and North Citrus Springs boulevards in Citrus Springs. Entrance off of North Elkcam. The building is across from the playground. For more information, 352-489-1688 or northoakbc.org.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Family History Center at 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the family-friendly, free ancestry resource/research center. For information, call Frances Austin at 352-746-5943.
Cross Bound Ministry
Broadcasts with a focus on Bible teaching and strengthening the family on radio station 720AM every Sunday at 8 a.m.
