Grace Methodist Church of Homosassa
Grace Methodist of Homosassa will host a Family Fall Festival for the community from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the church, 5030 S. Memorial Drive.
This fun and free event has something for everyone: Free family fun fair with an inflatable wet/dry slide, refreshments, plus the opportunity to visit a real fire truck, the Fire Safety House, meet the Sheriff’s Bloodhound Tracking Unit and Dutch (the best and most loving therapy dog EVER), games, face painting and more; Homosassa rummage sale featuring man cave accessories, home décor, holiday decorations, kids’ stuff, small furniture and books; bake sale with delights of all kinds to choose from; and live plant sale with selections for indoor home and outdoor decorating.
Also, representatives from the Citrus County Fire Department, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office and CASA will be on hand with information. Life South will accept blood donations on the Bloodmobile from 9 a.m. to noon.
Hot dogs and drinks will be served. Parents are asked to accompany children. No credit cards for purchases. For more information, contact the church office at 352-651-2502.
Knights of Columbus Council 6168
The next blood drive for the Knights of Columbus Council 6168 will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the traditional third Saturday, Aug. 19, at the council hall, 2389 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, at the corner of West Pinecone Avenue and Route 486 in Lecanto.
The need for precious blood is never ending and does not depend on the seasons, so they urgently ask that all possible donors attend this summer drive.
Once again, there will be a complimentary continental breakfast and $20 E-gift cards for all donors. For any questions, call LifeSouth at 352-527-3061.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon is planning a Back to School Bash and pre-registration event for their Children’s Faith Formation Program on Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon to 3 p. m. There will be a water slide, games, food and drinks. For more information, call 352-489-3166.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church pavilion and back field is at 7525 U.S. 41 S, Dunnellon.
Grace Methodist Church
Grace Methodist Church of Homosassa is offering two reading programs for area residents.
The first is participation in Little Free Library – Take a Book/Return a Book, the national literacy project where people place gently used books in curbside boxes for others to share at no charge. Books can later be returned to the box or kept by readers. In any case, they will be replaced with other books that people donate.
Grace Methodist has four boxes, one each for women’s interests, men’s interests, children’s interests and faith topics. The book boxes, built by men of the church, are going up just in time for summer vacations and will continue throughout the year.
The second program is distributing free Bibles and devotional books to interested persons. These can be picked up from 9 to 10 a.m. during the week as well as Sunday mornings.
Bible studies are also offered throughout the week at the church. Grace Methodist Church is located at 5030 S. Memorial Drive, Homosassa. For more information, email suepagano@verizon.net.
Spanish-language group
Atención hermanos y amigos de Citrus County: Únanse a nosotros para aprender más de la palabra del señor Jesucristo en un estudio bíblico llamado “grupo de vida” a las 10 de la mañana todos los Domingos en el local de la iglesia Nature Coast U.S. 19, 1513 Homossasa. Contactos a Enrique 352-257-1484 los esperaremos.
St. Thomas Catholic ChurchThe Women’s Guild of St. Thomas Catholic Church, 7040 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa, meets at 1 p.m. the third Wednesday of every month from September through May in the St. Martin’s Hall.
The main purpose of the guild is to sponsor the church’s liturgies throughout the year. New members are always welcome.
Nature Coast Community Bible Study
Nature Coast Community Bible Study will offer in-person, in-depth Bible study on Thursday mornings, beginning Sept. 7, from 9:45 to 11:50 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Beverly Hills. This 30-week study will feature Ruth, 1 & 2 Samuel and Ephesians.
In addition, a women’s online Zoom class is available for snowbirds, homebound and out-of-towners on Thursday mornings from 10-11:30 a.m.
If you are interested in either of these classes and/or to register, visit naturecoast.cbsclass.org. For specific questions or additional information, email Terry at naturecoastcbsstudy@gmail.com.
Early registration is encouraged, as classes fill up fast!
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Family History Center at 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the family-friendly, free ancestry resource/research center. For information, call Frances Austin at 352-746-5943.
Cross Bound Ministry
Broadcasts with a focus on Bible teaching and strengthening the family on radio station 720AM every Sunday at 8 a.m.
Peace Lutheran Church
Everyone is invited to the Community Meal at Peace Lutheran, 7201 U.S. 41, Dunnellon, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21,for meatloaf, beverage and dessert.
This is our Community Outreach; Community Meal free to all. The Church on the Hill is at highways 40 and 41. Call 352-489-5881.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
The church in Citrus Springs serves those in need with free boxes of food from its food pantry. Please call 352-465-6613 for information.
St. Scholastica Catholic Church, Knights
The St. Scholastica Knights of Columbus will be taking the summer off from breakfasts. Their next monthly breakfast will be Sept. 17.
North Oak Church
Food and non-food items are available on the fourth Saturday of each month at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs, beginning at 9 a.m. while supplies last. These two ministries are open to anyone who has a need and there is no charge.
Enter the church property from North Citrus Springs Boulevard and a supply of paper products, detergents, personal items and more will be brought to your car. Drive around, following the driveway, and food items will also be brought to the vehicle. Then, exit on to North Elkcam Boulevard.
Items vary based on availability while supplies last.
North Oak Church is at the intersection of North Citrus Springs and North Elkcam boulevards in Citrus Springs. More information on the website: northoakbc.org.
Grace Methodist Church
Grace Methodist Church is collecting donations of nonperishable food goods for local food pantries. Donations can be brought to Grace Methodist, 5030 S. Memorial Drive, Homosassa, on Sunday mornings, 9-10 a.m. Donors are invited to stay for coffee and donuts, as well as the church service. Church begins at 10 a.m.
Real Life Fellowship
Real Life Fellowship is now offering a complimentary dinner every Wednesday evening at 5 p.m., with a Bible study from 6-7:30 p.m. We are located on 2301 Carter St. in Inverness, Enter the building on the left side after entering the driveway. For information or questions, call Pastor Robin at 352-201-6828 for a return call.
The Feed My Sheep hot lunch program at St. Margaret’s Episcopal church in Inverness is Fridays at 11:30 a.m. St. Margaret’s Church is at 114 N. Osceola Ave. in downtown Inverness near the courthouse. Call 352-726-3153.
The Food Pantry is open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The pantry offers canned, dried and frozen foods to anyone in need in Citrus County. Call 352-726-3153.
Living Bread Food Pantry at Red Level Baptist Church has a food distribution from 4-5 p.m. the second Wednesday, and from 9-10 a.m. the last Wednesday each month for anyone who is in need of food in the community. The church also has toiletries and clothing. Items will be distributed at the Red Level Baptist Church parking lot, 11025 W. Dunnellon Road, Crystal River, 1 mile off U.S. 19 on West Dunnellon Road (County Road 488). Those in need of emergency assistance at other times may call the church at 352-795-2086.
Rivers of Life Restoration Ministry Inc. operates the Seven Loaves Food and Clothing Pantry at Helping Hands Thrifty Treasures, 9699 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River. The free-to-all Food Pantry is now open from noon to 3 p.m. every Tuesday. Call 863-666-4129 for more information.
Food pantry from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at LifeTree Church, 1501 SE U.S. 19 in Crystal River, outside in front of the building. For more information, call 352-403-1498.
Food pantry from 10 a.m. to noon. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. For more information, call the church at 352-726-1637. The church is at 1900 W. State Road 44, Inverness.
First Lutheran Church of Inverness is starting a hot meal program for a free hot meal once a week, every Tuesday, for anyone in need of the service. Meals will consist of an entrée, vegetable, piece of bread, small pastry or dessert, and when possible additional snacks. They will provide as many meals as the family needs. The Hot Meal Program will serve from 4-5 p.m., while meals last.
There is drive-thru pickup. It will be first-come, first-served (limited amounts of meals will be available while they assess the demand). If you or someone you know is in need of a free hot meal, please come by. You can take as many meals as you need to feed your family and even pick up extras for your neighbors as well.
Helping Hands Our Lady of Fatima, 604 U.S. 41 S. in Inverness offers an outreach program to help those in need, supported by their thrift store. Those who qualify are assisted with utilities every four months, prescriptions every three months, clothing every three months and food every two months.
To qualify for the outreach program, bring a current picture ID, proof of residence, Social Security cards for all household members, proof of income (pay stubs, tax forms, SSI statement, etc.), car payment and car insurance to an intake meeting.
The thrift store is accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday of slightly used clothing, household items, furniture in good shape (no mattresses), food (not outdated) and personal hygiene items.
The food pantry is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at 604 U.S. 41 south, Inverness. Call 352-726-1707. The food pantry provides nonperishable foods for people facing temporary hardship who live in Inverness, Floral City and Hernando. Emergency assistance for utility shut-offs and some prescriptions. Some restrictions apply. Photo ID with current address required.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry is now the first four Wednesdays of the month from 3 to 4 p.m. in the parish hall (never on fifth Wednesday), 9870 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River. Registration and ID are required. For information, call 352-795-2176, ext. 101. Free served meals and giveaways are canceled until further notice.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
The Serving our Savior (SOS) food pantry is operational 7:30-9:30 a.m. from May to October, 8 to 10 a.m. from November-April, every Thursday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 439 E. Norvell Bryant Highway, Hernando. This is a drive-thru food pantry. Clients are allowed to come every other week. SOS is an equal opportunity provider. Email sos4food@gmail.com.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church
St. Anne’s Church, 9870 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River, hosts a monthly “Grandparenting” program to offer support to grandparents who are raising their grandchildren. The program is held the second Wednesday of every month, from 5:30-7 p.m.
There is no cost to participants. This is a nonreligious program, for the purpose of helping our community. Children are invited and will meet separately from the grandparents. Pizza is served to the children; light snacks are served to the adults. Coffee, tea and lemonade are provided.
Have questions? Call the church at 352-795-2176 or Tom Thomas at 352-634-5516.
Seven Rivers Church
The church offers several support groups for family issues:
Are your children angry, hurt, and confused about your separation or divorce? DivorceCare for Kids (DC4K) is a safe, fun place where your children, ages 5-10, can learn skills that will help them heal.
DC4K groups blend games, music, stories, videos, and discussion to help kids process divorce and move forward. DivorceCare for Kids meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Seven Rivers Church.
Relatives As Parents (RAP) is offered to grandparents and other relatives who have taken on the role of primary caregiver for related children.
This support group is a free, informative support group meeting where you can gather with fellow grandparents and relative care providers who share similar experiences. Assorted topics will be discussed that can help you and the child you care for. RAP Support Group meets the second Thursday of each month at Seven Rivers Church.
Teen MOPS is a faith-based, supportive, and safe environment where teen moms (22 and younger) can come together with other moms who are in a similar life stage.
Through Teen MOPS, young moms can build friendships and grow as parents in a place where they are fully known and deeply loved. Teen MOPS meets at Seven Rivers Church. Visit the website for meeting dates.
For more information about these groups, visit www.sevenrivers.org or call the church office at 352-746-6200.
North Citrus Christian Church
Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast offers a Grief Study Group from 2:30 to 4 p.m. every Tuesday at the Wings Grief Center, 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane in Homosassa.
This is a faith-based study sponsored by North Citrus Christian Church which provides help for those experiencing “little deaths” in life as well as the loss of a loved one.
For information or to preregister, call 352-249-1470. For details about their other programs, visit friendsofcitrus.org or Friends of Citrus on Facebook.
Grace Methodist Church
The Memory Lane support group and respite program for individuals dealing with dementia has relocated to Grace Methodist Church in Homosassa. It meets every Monday from 1-3 p.m. at the church, 5030 S. Memorial Drive.
As a ministry of Grace Methodist Church, it is free and open to the public.
The facilitator is Karen Kline. For more information, contact Kline at karen@gracemethodistchurch.org or 352-634-1781.
This program has been in existence for nearly 10 years. It started as a support group for caregivers, but quickly evolved into a support group for those caring for loved ones with memory issues and dementia.
The Hills Church
Celebrate Recovery meets every Monday from 6-8 p.m. at The Hills Church, 2 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills. It is a Christ-centered recovery group for hurts, hang-ups and habits. Call Tom or Sheila Boss for more information, at 410-353-7857. Celebraterecovery.com.
Suncoast Baptist Church
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered ministry helping others with hurts, habits and hang ups. They meet from 6 to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday at Suncoast Baptist Church, 5310 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
St. Thomas the Apostle
The St. Thomas the Apostle Bereavement Support Group meets every Thursday from 1-2:30 p.m. on U.S. 19, 300 yards South of Cardinal and just past Walmart.
The group takes a positive approach to grief by helping grievers learn how to make a new life, even when they don’t want to. Just come, sit and listen. 30 years of experience has taught them how to help make a positive difference in a person’s life. Anyone can attend.
For more information, call 352-220-1959.
GriefShare support groups
The journey of grief is a painful process that you don’t have to walk alone. Grief is an emotional wound, which, similar to a physical wound, must be treated for proper healing. Being in a group of understanding and supportive people who are experiencing grief can make grieving easier. The group is open to anyone who has lost a loved one. GriefShare features videos of nationally recognized experts on grief topics and the stories of people who have healed from grief.
A GriefShare support group begins Jan. 9 at the Hernando Church of the Nazarene, 2101 N. Florida Ave. (U.S. 41) in Hernando on Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome. Call the church office at 352-726-6144 or Ruth Brincefield at 352-212-0570 for more information.
A GriefShare support group meets at the First Baptist Church in Crystal River from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 700 N. Citrus Ave. For more information, call First Baptist Church at 352-795-3367 or visit griefshare.org.
A new session of GriefShare at First Lutheran Church, 1900 W. State Road 44 in Inverness starts Jan. 12 at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Call 352 726-1637 for more information.
On Wednesdays, beginning on Jan. 11, a GriefShare group will meet at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs. This group is open to anyone and can be joined at any time. There is no charge for the group sessions. The church is at the corner of North Elkcam and North Citrus Springs boulevards in Citrus Springs. Call 352-489-1688 for more information.
