VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/SUMMER ACTIVITIES
First Presbyterian Church of Inverness
Vacation Bible School registration is open at First Presbyterian Church of Inverness for "Pets Unleashed," to begin Monday, June 19. Students finishing pre-K through just having finished fifth grade are invited to join in on a week of fun while learning how Jesus cares "fur" us.
Registration can be found on Facebook at First Presbyterian Church of Inverness, or email Lori Evans at dcelori.fpc@gmail.com.
North Oak Church
North Oak Church has had ministry to children for over 30 years. Interrupted by the pandemic, the Children’s Ministry is back in action!
North Oak KidCare Summer Camp is for children K4-5th grade beginning on May 30. Themed weeks will include Science Week, Space Week, Martial Arts Week and more. There are field trips and water days as well.
Camp will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Before Camp care is from 7-9 a.m. and After Camp care from 4-6 p.m. at no additional charge so kids can come from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. if needed.
Spots are limited and a $50 deposit is required to reserve your child’s spot. Camp is $150 per week with a multiple child discount available.
For more information go to northoakbc.org and click on KIDS. Once you register, a packet of information will be emailed to you along with a registration form.
North Oak Camp is open to all children K4-5th grade.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Beth Sholom
Congregation Beth Sholom, Beverly Hills, will be celebrating Shavuot, a holiday to celebrate the season of “the giving of the Torah at Sinai.” Come join us on Friday, May 26. Services at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Cost $18. Please make checks payable to CBS and mail to P.O. Box 640024, Beverly Hills, FL 34464. RSVP or for information contact Barbara Hamerling at 352-513-5169.
Our Lady of Grace
The next blood drive will be June 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus council hall, 2389 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, at the corner of West Pinecone Avenue and County Road 486 in Lecanto. As our winter residents have mostly returned north, it is more important than ever to plan on supporting this drive.
Once again, there will be a complimentary continental breakfast and tokens of appreciation for all donors. We urgently request your participation in this next drive, and ask you to ask your family, friends and neighbors to participate also.
For any questions call LifeSouth at 352-527-3061.
Beth Sholom
Congregation Beth Sholom will hold a tag sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 2, in Kellner Auditorium, 92 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills (behind the synagogue building). Various items will be for sale.
We are also looking for vendors to sell their goods. Spaces are available for $15 per table and must be reserved in advance. For more information or to reserve space, contact Irene at 352-586-2031 or Barbara at 352-513-5169.
Spanish-language group
Atención hermanos y amigos de Citrus County: Únanse a nosotros para aprender más de la palabra del señor Jesucristo en un estudio bíblico llamado “grupo de vida" a las 10 de la mañana todos los Domingos en el local de la iglesia Nature Coast U.S. 19, 1513 Homossasa. Contactos a Enrique 352-257-1484 los esperaremos.
St. Thomas Catholic Church
The Women’s Guild of St. Thomas Catholic Church, 7040 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa, meets at 1 p.m. the third Wednesday of every month from September through May in the St. Martin's Hall.
The main purpose of the guild is to sponsor the church’s liturgies throughout the year. New members are always welcome.
FOOD & FELLOWSHIP
Peace Lutheran Church
Everyone is invited to the Community Meal at Peace Lutheran, 7201 U.S. 41, Dunnellon, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, June 19. Come enjoy a fried chicken dinner with beverages and dessert.
This is our Community Outreach; Community Meal free to all. The Church on the Hill is at highways 40 and 41. Call 352-489-5881.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
The church in Citrus Springs serves those in need with free boxes of food from its food pantry. Please call 352-465-6613 for information.
St. Scholastica Catholic Church, Knights
The St. Scholastica Knights of Columbus will be taking the summer off from breakfasts. Their next monthly breakfast will be Sept. 17.
Grace Methodist Church
Grace Methodist Church is collecting donations of nonperishable food goods for local food pantries. Donations can be brought to Grace Methodist, 5030 S. Memorial Drive, Homosassa, on Sunday mornings, 9-10 a.m. Donors are invited to stay for coffee and donuts, as well as the church service. Church begins at 10 a.m.
Real Life Fellowship
Real Life Fellowship is now offering a complimentary dinner every Wednesday evening at 5 p.m., with a Bible study from 6-7:30 p.m. We are located on 2301 Carter St. in Inverness, Enter the building on the left side after entering the driveway. For information or questions, call Pastor Robin at 352-201-6828 for a return call.
St. Margaret's Church
The Feed My Sheep hot lunch program at St. Margaret’s Episcopal church in Inverness is Fridays at 11:30 a.m. St. Margaret's Church is at 114 N. Osceola Ave. in downtown Inverness near the courthouse. Call 352-726-3153.
The Food Pantry is open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The pantry offers canned, dried and frozen foods to anyone in need in Citrus County. Call 352-726-3153.
Red Level Baptist Church
Living Bread Food Pantry at Red Level Baptist Church has a food distribution from 4-5 p.m. the second Wednesday, and from 9-10 a.m. the last Wednesday each month for anyone who is in need of food in the community. The church also has toiletries and clothing. Items will be distributed at the Red Level Baptist Church parking lot, 11025 W. Dunnellon Road, Crystal River, 1 mile off U.S. 19 on West Dunnellon Road (County Road 488). Those in need of emergency assistance at other times may call the church at 352-795-2086. Visit redlevelchurch.com.
Rivers of Life Restoration Ministry
Rivers of Life Restoration Ministry Inc. operates the Seven Loaves Food and Clothing Pantry at Helping Hands Thrifty Treasures, 9699 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River. The free-to-all Food Pantry is now open from noon to 3 p.m. every Tuesday. Call 863-666-4129 for more information.
St. Timothy Church and LifeTree Church
Food pantry from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at LifeTree Church, 1501 SE U.S. 19 in Crystal River, outside in front of the building. For more information, call 352-403-1498.
First Lutheran Church of Inverness
Food pantry from 10 a.m. to noon. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. For more information, call the church at 352-726-1637. The church is at 1900 W. State Road 44, Inverness.
First Lutheran Church of Inverness is starting a hot meal program for a free hot meal once a week, every Tuesday, for anyone in need of the service. Meals will consist of an entrée, vegetable, piece of bread, small pastry or dessert, and when possible additional snacks. They will provide as many meals as the family needs. The Hot Meal Program will serve from 4-5 p.m., while meals last.
There is drive-thru pickup. It will be first-come, first-served (limited amounts of meals will be available while they assess the demand). If you or someone you know is in need of a free hot meal, please come by. You can take as many meals as you need to feed your family and even pick up extras for your neighbors as well.
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Helping Hands Our Lady of Fatima, 604 U.S. 41 S. in Inverness offers an outreach program to help those in need, supported by their thrift store. Those who qualify are assisted with utilities every four months, prescriptions every three months, clothing every three months and food every two months.
To qualify for the outreach program, bring a current picture ID, proof of residence, Social Security cards for all household members, proof of income (pay stubs, tax forms, SSI statement, etc.), car payment and car insurance to an intake meeting.
The thrift store is accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday of slightly used clothing, household items, furniture in good shape (no mattresses), food (not outdated) and personal hygiene items.
The food pantry is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at 604 U.S. 41 south, Inverness. Call 352-726-1707. The food pantry provides nonperishable foods for people facing temporary hardship who live in Inverness, Floral City and Hernando. Emergency assistance for utility shut-offs and some prescriptions. Some restrictions apply. Photo ID with current address required.
North Oak Church
Food and non-food items are available on May 27 at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs, from 10 a.m. while supplies last. These two ministries are open to anyone who has a need and there is no charge.
Enter the church property from North Citrus Springs Boulevard and a supply of household items, which may include paper products, detergents, personal items and more, will be brought to your car. Drive around, following the driveway, and food items will also be brought to the vehicle. Then, exit on to North Elkcam Boulevard. Items vary based on availability while supplies last.
More information on the website: northoakbc.org.
St. Anne's Episcopal Church
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry is now the first four Wednesdays of the month from 3 to 4 p.m. in the parish hall (never on fifth Wednesday), 9870 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River. Registration and ID are required. For information, call 352-795-2176, ext. 101. Free served meals and giveaways are canceled until further notice.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
The Serving our Savior (SOS) food pantry is operational 7:30-9:30 a.m. from May to October, 8 to 10 a.m. from November-April, every Thursday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 439 E. Norvell Bryant Highway, Hernando. This is a drive-thru food pantry. Clients are allowed to come every other week. SOS is an equal opportunity provider. Email sos4food@gmail.com.
LIVE & LEARN
North Oak Church
English as a Second Language (ESL) is offered at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs. Classes begin at 6 p.m. Anyone who wishes to improve their English-speaking skill is welcome to come and work with teachers trained in assisting. There is no charge for the classes. North Oak is at the corner of North Elkcam and North Citrus Springs boulevards in Citrus Springs. Entrance off of North Elkcam. The building is across from the playground. For more information, 352-489-1688 or northoakbc.org.
North Oak Church
Want to learn sign language? Free classes are now offered at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs. Both ELS and ALS are taught by a trained instructor on Mondays at 10 a.m. These classes are open to the public and no church affiliation is needed.
For more information contact the church office at 352-489-1688.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Family History Center at 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the family-friendly, free ancestry resource/research center. For information, call Frances Austin at 352-746-5943.
Cross Bound Ministry
Broadcasts with a focus on Bible teaching and strengthening the family on radio station 720AM every Sunday at 8 a.m.
SUPPORT
North Oak Church
Taking care of someone suffering with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease is a difficult job. There is a support group available on the first Thursday of every month at 10 a.m. Bernie Collins, a retired nurse, leads the casual group who share the trials and tribulations and have suggestions to help people in this situation.
The group meets at North Oak Church each month. For more information, contact the church office at 352-289-1688. North Oak is located at the intersection of North Elkcam and North Citrus Springs boulevards in Citrus Springs.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church
St. Anne’s Church, 9870 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River, hosts a monthly “Grandparenting” program to offer support to grandparents who are raising their grandchildren. The program is held the second Wednesday of every month, from 5:30-7 p.m.
There is no cost to participants. This is a nonreligious program, for the purpose of helping our community. Children are invited and will meet separately from the grandparents. Pizza is served to the children; light snacks are served to the adults. Coffee, tea and lemonade are provided.
Have questions? Call the church at 352-795-2176 or Tom Thomas at 352-634-5516.
Seven Rivers Church
The church offers several support groups for family issues:
- Are your children angry, hurt, and confused about your separation or divorce? DivorceCare for Kids (DC4K) is a safe, fun place where your children, ages 5-10, can learn skills that will help them heal.
DC4K groups blend games, music, stories, videos, and discussion to help kids process divorce and move forward. DivorceCare for Kids meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Seven Rivers Church.
- Relatives As Parents (RAP) is offered to grandparents and other relatives who have taken on the role of primary caregiver for related children.
This support group is a free, informative support group meeting where you can gather with fellow grandparents and relative care providers who share similar experiences. Assorted topics will be discussed that can help you and the child you care for. RAP Support Group meets the second Thursday of each month at Seven Rivers Church.
- Teen MOPS is a faith-based, supportive, and safe environment where teen moms (22 and younger) can come together with other moms who are in a similar life stage.
Through Teen MOPS, young moms can build friendships and grow as parents in a place where they are fully known and deeply loved. Teen MOPS meets at Seven Rivers Church. Visit the website for meeting dates.
For more information about these groups, visit www.sevenrivers.org or call the church office at 352-746-6200.
North Citrus Christian Church
Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast offers a Grief Study Group from 2:30 to 4 p.m. every Tuesday at the Wings Grief Center, 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane in Homosassa.
This is a faith-based study sponsored by North Citrus Christian Church which provides help for those experiencing “little deaths” in life as well as the loss of a loved one.
For information or to preregister, call 352-249-1470. For details about their other programs, visit friendsofcitrus.org or Friends of Citrus on Facebook.
Grace Methodist Church
The Memory Lane support group and respite program for individuals dealing with dementia has relocated to Grace Methodist Church in Homosassa. It meets every Monday from 1-3 p.m. at the church, 5030 S. Memorial Drive.
As a ministry of Grace Methodist Church, it is free and open to the public.
The facilitator is Karen Kline. For more information, contact Kline at karen@gracemethodistchurch.org or 352-634-1781.
This program has been in existence for nearly 10 years. It started as a support group for caregivers, but quickly evolved into a support group for those caring for loved ones with memory issues and dementia.
The Hills Church
Celebrate Recovery meets every Monday from 6-8 p.m. at The Hills Church, 2 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills. It is a Christ-centered recovery group for hurts, hang-ups and habits. Call Tom or Sheila Boss for more information, at 410-353-7857. Celebraterecovery.com.
Suncoast Baptist Church
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered ministry helping others with hurts, habits and hang ups. They meet from 6 to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday at Suncoast Baptist Church, 5310 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
St. Thomas the Apostle
The St. Thomas the Apostle Bereavement Support Group meets every Thursday from 1-2:30 p.m. on U.S. 19, 300 yards South of Cardinal and just past Walmart.
The group takes a positive approach to grief by helping grievers learn how to make a new life, even when they don’t want to. Just come, sit and listen. 30 years of experience has taught them how to help make a positive difference in a person’s life. Anyone can attend.
For more information, call 352-220-1959.
GriefShare support groups
The journey of grief is a painful process that you don’t have to walk alone. Grief is an emotional wound, which, similar to a physical wound, must be treated for proper healing. Being in a group of understanding and supportive people who are experiencing grief can make grieving easier. The group is open to anyone who has lost a loved one. GriefShare features videos of nationally recognized experts on grief topics and the stories of people who have healed from grief.
- A GriefShare support group begins Jan. 9 at the Hernando Church of the Nazarene, 2101 N. Florida Ave. (U.S. 41) in Hernando on Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome. Call the church office at 352-726-6144 or Ruth Brincefield at 352-212-0570 for more information.
- A GriefShare support group meets at the First Baptist Church in Crystal River from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 700 N. Citrus Ave. For more information, call First Baptist Church at 352-795-3367 or visit griefshare.org.
- A new session of GriefShare at First Lutheran Church, 1900 W. State Road 44 in Inverness starts Jan. 12 at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Call 352 726-1637 for more information.
- On Wednesdays, beginning on Jan. 11, a GriefShare group will meet at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs. This group is open to anyone and can be joined at any time. There is no charge for the group sessions. The church is at the corner of North Elkcam and North Citrus Springs boulevards in Citrus Springs. Call 352-489-1688 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.