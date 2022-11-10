N1906P22006C copy

The First Christian Church of Chassahowitzka, 11275 S Riviera Drive, Homosassa, will celebrate its Golden Jubilee, Dec. 3 and 4. Saturday, the church will host a community day and open house. Sunday, a special service and luncheon will be held in honor of the church’s 50th anniversary.

“This weekend’s festivities are a tribute to our 50-year heritage and a promise of another 50 years of worship in the small community of Chassahowitzka,” said Martha Rose, pastor. “We hope area residents will join us in the celebration and learn what our church has to offer them.

