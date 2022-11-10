The First Christian Church of Chassahowitzka, 11275 S Riviera Drive, Homosassa, will celebrate its Golden Jubilee, Dec. 3 and 4. Saturday, the church will host a community day and open house. Sunday, a special service and luncheon will be held in honor of the church’s 50th anniversary.
“This weekend’s festivities are a tribute to our 50-year heritage and a promise of another 50 years of worship in the small community of Chassahowitzka,” said Martha Rose, pastor. “We hope area residents will join us in the celebration and learn what our church has to offer them.
“Everyone is invited to attend and see that we offer a small family environment where our members are loved and truly care for each other,” said Rose.
Saturday’s community day, noon to 3 p.m., will offer a host of activities including a bounce house, a Fruit of the Spirit Cakewalk, cornhole, yard Jenga, a complimentary cookout of hot dogs and hamburgers, and snow cones.
The local duo Bob and Beverly Rees will provide entertainment. An open house showcasing the church’s newly renovated fellowship hall and sanctuary will be held. The community is invited to attend.
Sunday’s service 10 a.m. will offer a special rededication service on the past, present and future of the church. Entertainment will be provided by recording Christian artist James McDuffy, who currently performs with the Bill Gaither Group.
A dinner will be held following services. The community, former and current members of the First Christian Church are invited to attend.
First Christian Church of Chassahowitzka is a nondenominational, New Testament scripture-based church that offers weekly communion. A small community church, it is celebrating 50 years of Christian worship in Chassahowitzka. Sunday worship services are held at 10 a.m. Sundays.
