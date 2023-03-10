CC Holocaust remembrance candles

​Yahrzeit memorial candles will be available at the Beth Sholom Holocaust Remembrance service for a $5 donation.

 Special to the Chronicle

Each year, Congregation Beth Sholom in Beverly Hills observes Holocaust Remembrance Day — known as Yom Hashoah in Hebrew — in memory of the 6 million Jews who perished in the Shoah (annihilation) and to honor the few who survived.

On Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m. at Kellner Auditorium, 92 Civic Circle, behind the synagogue building, the congregation will present a special exhibit, “GI’s Remembered,” which will open the program.

