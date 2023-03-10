Each year, Congregation Beth Sholom in Beverly Hills observes Holocaust Remembrance Day — known as Yom Hashoah in Hebrew — in memory of the 6 million Jews who perished in the Shoah (annihilation) and to honor the few who survived.
On Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m. at Kellner Auditorium, 92 Civic Circle, behind the synagogue building, the congregation will present a special exhibit, “GI’s Remembered,” which will open the program.
This exhibit describes the liberation of death camps by Jewish soldiers. There will also be literature to examine.
The featured program will be a documentary film titled “The Children of Auschwitz.” David Muir of ABC World News is with Holocaust survivors as they return to mark 75 years since the death camp’s liberation, sharing stories about what they witnessed and their hopes that traveling back may keep this from ever happening again.
Also, on the program is Cantor Alisa Forman, spiritual leader of Congregation Beth Sholom. She will be playing some music relating to the Holocaust.
The congregation will again be selling yellow candles. In exchange for a donation of $5, all attendees are asked to take the special yellow yahrzeit candle home and light it in memory of the 6 million. Net proceeds will be donated to Yad Vashem.
Musical accompaniment will be provided. Refreshments will be served at end of program. Please come early since seating is limited to 150.
