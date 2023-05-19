The Hernando Harmonizers and the Suncoast Harmony Chorus will present an afternoon of barbershop music titled “A Century of Popular Song” at the Homosassa First United Methodist Church, 8831 W. Bradshaw St., at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11. Doors will open at 1:30.
The audience will be treated to familiar numbers that include “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad,” “Only a Paper Moon” and from the movie “Toy Story 2,” “When Somebody Loves You.”
Tickets are available at $15 for general admission and $20 for limited reserved seating. Reserved tickets must be paid for in advance. There are a couple ways to handle this. One way is to send a check, made out to Hernando Harmonizers, to Gene Schuh, 2386 Hidden Trail Dr., Spring Hill, FL 34606. Then you can have them put in for will-call for tickets to be picked up the day of the concert or Ron Hesketh will be at the church office on Monday, June 5, from 9-11 a.m. where any tickets can be paid for and picked up.
