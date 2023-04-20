Editor’s note: Nancy Kennedy took some time off this week to catch up. This column is adapted from one she wrote in 2012.
Years ago, we had a neighbor, Sandy, who moved into a house around the bend from ours.
She and her husband and two kids moved to Florida from New Jersey, where her husband had struggled with a drug addiction — and a girlfriend.
They came to make a new start, which only lasted a few weeks. Sandy’s husband decided he wasn’t ready to give up his girlfriend and moved back to New Jersey.
For the next two years, Sandy did her best raising two small children, working part time and going to school. On top of the stress of her marriage and being thousands of miles away from her own family, Sandy’s son had behavioral problems. Every moment was a continual emotional roller coaster for her.
She continued to hold out hope that God would restore her marriage, that her husband would get free of the drugs and leave the girlfriend.
But the day divorce papers came in the mail, she crashed.
Just a few days before, her dog had died from a snake bite; she had a pile of bills she didn’t know how she would pay; her son’s behavior was getting worse, and now the man she still loved didn’t love her any more.
Feeling utterly out of control, Sandy decided to mow her lawn. She later told me that it was the one thing in her world that she felt she could do.
However, her mower refused to start.
Determined to do this one thing, she fiddled with the knobs for a while, but when nothing happened, she snapped.
I was out for a walk and heard her screaming and cursing at God. By the time I got there she was yelling, “Where are you, God?! You said you would take care of me! You said you’d be my help! I need you — where are you?!”
As she cried, I hugged her and just said, “Oh, Jesus,” because there really were no other words.
I told her what I always tell myself when things look utterly bleak: “When you cry out, ‘God, where are you?! Why won’t you do something?!’ maybe God’s answer is: ‘I’m right here, and I am doing something that you can’t see — and I’m not done doing it.’”
But I don’t know if I really believed it.
Then the strangest thing happened. An old guy on a tractor lawn mower rounded the bend and stopped to ask Sandy if she needed help.
Sandy nodded, the man got her lawn mower started and mowed her grass for her.
It was a turning point for her, although her circumstances didn’t change right away. She still got divorced and her son still had behavior problems. She still had trouble paying her bills and she still lived far from her mother and sisters in New Jersey.
But her perspective changed, her faith grew and she had hope.
Eventually, she got married again, and before she moved away she asked me if I thought that was God who mowed her lawn that day.
Does God mow people’s lawns?
That’s ridiculous.
And yes, I think he does.
Nancy Kennedy is the author of “Move Over, Victoria — I Know the Real Secret,” “Girl on a Swing” and “Lipstick Grace.” She can be reached at 352-564-2927 or via email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
