Editor’s note: Nov. 12-20 is Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week across our nation. This Grace Notes column is adapted from one Nancy Kennedy wrote in 2009.
Years ago, I met a man who called himself Gator.
At the time he lived in the woods in a camp with some other people.
I only talked with him briefly, which is par for the course for reporters. We get to know people long enough to get what we need for a story, but often not long enough to care.
That sounds harsh, only because it’s true, at least true of me and something I’m not proud of.
However, God has been chipping away at my lack of caring, although he’s got a long way to go.
I met Gator at a weekly free meal program, the work of a local woman who really did care about people. Before she died a few years ago she fed hungry and homeless people for years. That’s just who she was.
When Gator saw my notebook and pen he started talking, wanting me to write that there are people like him who used to have homes and families but now don’t.
“I’m fortunate,” he said, “because I’ve got a job.”
It was just part time, but it was honest work. He had come to Florida because of a woman, but it didn’t work out. He had been homeless for about six months.
He told me about his camp, about how everyone looked out for each other and shared with each other. They were all in the same boat. They were all homeless together.
Every night they built a fire to stay warm, and he said it wasn’t too difficult to get food. He said, “It’s not so bad,” but immediately added, “I hate it.”
He said no one was allowed to walk on the state trail after dusk, even though it was a shortcut from his job to his camp, and that he would see people on horses and bicycles on the trail at night and that it didn’t seem fair.
He said he hoped I’d write about the people in the woods so other people will remember that they’re out there and need homes. He shook my hand and held onto it for a long time.
I went home and put some soup in the microwave and watched TV. I slept under the down comforter on my queen-size bed inside my house with central heat and air and then drove my car to work in the morning.
But I’ve never forgotten about Gator.
After meeting Gator, God began stirring something in me concerning people who are homeless — they are people, not just a label (“the homeless”).
The more I tell their stories, the more God chips away at my layers of uncaring.
The book “Same Kind of Different As Me” is the true story of Denver Moore, a dirt poor, Black, Louisiana sharecropper who leaves for a “better” life being homeless in Fort Worth, Texas.
He meets a wealthy art dealer and his wife, and they form a genuine friendship.
It’s an amazing story of redemption for not only a former “mean and dangerous homeless drifter,” but for a self-satisfied rich man. Denver eventually got his own home and earned a living as an artist and public speaker. His and Ron’s story have benefited many lives of homeless men and women.
But not all of them. People like Gator are still out in the woods, hating where they are.
The last line of the book hit me. Denver wrote: “The truth about it is, whether we is rich or poor or something in between, this earth ain’t no final restin’ place. So in a way, we all is homeless — just workin’ our way toward home.”
We all is homeless and we all is required to take care of each other.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
