Last Saturday I visited with a woman whose husband is in a coma.
He was hit by a car and suffered multiple broken bones and internal injuries.
From the beginning, doctors and nurses, friends and even strangers believed that her husband wouldn’t make it.
Nearly four months since the accident, the man’s bones and internal injuries are healed and he’s off the ventilator and breathing on his own.
Now his brain has to wake up.
The woman I visited with said she believes in miracles and believes her husband will come home to her.
On my way over to see her, I was thinking about a song I used to sing to myself when my youngest daughter was heavy into her drug addiction: “Waymaker, miracle worker, promise keeper, light in the darkness — my God, that is who you are.”
During our conversation, I asked the woman if she had a song that gives her hope and comfort.
When she said, “Waymaker,” I semi-shouted, “I knew that!”
Waymaker and miracle worker, our God, hers and mine, that is who he is.
Back in 2011, I wrote a story in the paper about a 5-year-old boy in Alabama, the grandson of a local woman, who fell into a pile of leaves and was bitten on the hand three times by a pygmy rattlesnake.
He was rushed to the hospital, his hand swelling and turning black, with the black continuing up his arm.
He was given anti-venom, but throughout the night, the venom continued to travel, into his back and chest, into his lungs.
The next day, the boy lay close to death and the doctor recommended they amputate the boy’s hand.
Meanwhile, the grandmother here in Florida had contacted everyone she knew who prayed and the prayer request went viral, people praying all over the world, she had told me.
The toxicologist had said it was the worst rattlesnake bite she’d ever seen, and no one at the hospital expected the boy to survive.
The anti-venom wasn’t working, so people prayed for a miracle.
Miracles only happen when things look the most improbable and impossible.
And then the anti-venom worked and the boy did not need to have his hand amputated.
The grandma put her grandson’s photo on a “thank you for your prayers” card to send to people, and on the front of the card she wrote: “Faith brings miracles.”
I’m sure that’s true, although for me it’s the other way around — miracles bring faith, and that hearing stories of other people’s answers to prayer inspires me to pray for miracles.
The woman I visited with last Saturday said some people have told her that her husband probably won’t wake up from his coma.
She knows all too well that that is a real possibility.
Except God.
Except, she knows that God is a waymaker, miracle worker, promise keeper. Light in the darkness.
“The doctors said he’d never breathe on his own, but he is,” she said. “One doctor said he’s liking what he sees, that it could take as long as a year for him to wake up, so I’m not giving up believing.”
After all, miracles only happen when things look the most impossible.
I hope she gets her miracle.
Nancy Kennedy is the author of “Move Over, Victoria — I Know the Real Secret,” “Girl on a Swing” and “Lipstick Grace.” She can be reached at 352-564-2927 or via email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
