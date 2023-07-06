Last week, my mom, who will turn 90 in August, went into a home, as they say.
She has dementia and is still recovering from her second broken hip.
A few years ago, she had breast cancer and had a mastectomy.
She’s been wheelchair bound for quite a while.
Mom doesn’t know me anymore, but sometimes I think she never really did.
I’m the oldest of four kids — she had us all within a span of five years. My brother and I are only 13 months apart.
So, for the first five years of my life, my mom was either pregnant or caring for a newborn and/or a toddler or two.
A podcast therapist I used to listen to would say my mom and I never formed an attachment.
That pretty much says it all about me and my mom.
In my family, I was the “handful.” I was a drama queen, and I don’t think my mom ever knew what to do with me.
I’m sure I tired her out. I can be quite exhausting.
But when we were little, she was fun. Our house was the one that the kids in the neighborhood always came to, and I remember her doing cartwheels in the yard.
We had a backyard carnival once, to raise money for muscular dystrophy (I think?), and she always had a pitcher of Kool-Aid in the fridge and a box of graham crackers, enough for whomever was there playing at our house.
I left home at 19 to join the Air Force and ended up 3,000 miles away from home in California; first, with the Air Force in northern Maine, and for the past 32 years here in Florida.
My husband and I did live in California in between that time for about 10 years until we came to Florida in 1991.
Before we came to Florida, my mom and dad moved to a remote area of Mexico, a beautiful place but not a simple trip for a visit from Florida.
So, for the past 32 years, I’ve only seen my mom and dad a few times face to face.
I have regrets. Lord, have mercy, I have regrets.
But, you can’t undo done. You can only move forward. That’s what my sister told me today.
For the past few months, Mom has been in a hospital in Yuma, Arizona.
When she broke her hip, my dad had to find someone to help him get her into his vehicle and then he drove I don’t know how many hours to get her to the hospital in Yuma.
Amazingly, she never complained of pain.
Dad has stayed with her all this time, with a few trips home to Mexico to check on things at the house.
Now Mom’s in a home near my sister’s house in California.
Dad is relieved, and so very tired. And he’s so little, but his silver hair is still always perfectly coiffed.
I don’t know where I’m going with all this. I’m just telling my story.
I’ve called my mom and dad more in the past three months than I have in the past 32 years, and my mom sounds so happy.
We talk about what she’s having for lunch and I tell her that I love her and she says, “I love you, too.”
I remember one time I was visiting my sister in California and Mom and Dad were there. We went to Von’s (grocery store), and we were in the aisle by the frozen peas and I said to her, “Mom, I’m SO sorry. For everything I ever did.”
She laughed. She said, “I know.”
Remembering that makes me smile.
Maybe she did know me.
Nancy Kennedy is the author of “Move Over, Victoria — I Know the Real Secret,” “Girl on a Swing” and “Lipstick Grace.” She can be reached at 352-564-2927 or via email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.