By 8:30 this morning I cleaned the inside of the microwave, emptied the dishwasher, changed the sheets on the bed, did a load of laundry, vacuumed the whole house, emptied the vacuum cleaner twice of cat hair and dust and cleaned one bathroom — all while listening to a podcast about the epidemic of exhaustion.
Ironically, or maybe not, on my to-do list today is to write a column about the theology of rest.
I’ve been tired for years.
In an email the other day, I read about a pastor who announced his resignation. He had been running on empty and could no longer go on.
He told his congregation, “We’ve said that this is a church where it’s OK to not be OK, and I’m not OK. I’m tired. And I’m broken and I just need some rest.”
Lance Witt, the author of the email article, “We need a theology of rest,” said running on empty is more of a soul issue than a physical one.
In the podcast I was listening to earlier, the host quoted a Benedictine monk who said the antidote to the tiredness that makes a person quit isn’t rest, but wholeheartedness.
Ask those who have ever been on a short-term missions trip, working from sunup to sundown building or clearing debris or helping an endless line of people at a medical clinic or feeding homeless people or any number of physically and emotionally draining tasks, in the summer heat or winter cold, being eaten by bugs and sleeping on the floor — they will talk of their tiredness with enthusiasm and great joy.
Because of wholeheartedness.
Here’s the thing: I don’t think you can will yourself into being wholehearted. You can’t put it on your to-do list or vow to be better at it.
Rather, I think it’s more like being in love — no, it’s BEING loved.
Being loved, knowing you’re loved, both energizes and calms. You enjoy even the most mundane tasks. You work harder with more pleasure and sleep more soundly, feeling secure.
Sometimes with my job I’ll get into a rut and start thinking that all I’m doing to “feed the beast,” fill the pages of the newspaper that will just end up in the landfill, is futile and meaningless.
That’s when I feel tired to the bottom of my soul.
But then I’ll remember that a story I write about an upcoming fundraiser for an organization that feeds kids helps feed kids who might otherwise go hungry.
I write stories about people overcoming, of our community coming together to help someone in need.
In the movie, “Chariots of Fire,” the 1924 Olympics runner Eric Liddell says, “When I run, I feel God’s pleasure.”
That’s how I feel when I’m doing something wholeheartedly, whether it’s cleaning my house or writing a story for the newspaper.
My body may be tired, but my soul is at rest because in Christ, I have God’s pleasure, and whatever I do for him, he is pleased.
Jesus told his followers, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light (Matthew 11:28-30).
That, and maybe a good nap, is the theology of rest.
