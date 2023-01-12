So, we’re retiling our shower and today the tile guy came to start the job.
Actually, he came one day last week to tear out the old tile and came back today to put up the cement board.
I wasn’t home when he was here last week, but my husband was. He told me, “Jared likes to sing.”
He brought his radio and played Billy Joel songs and sang. Loudly.
He did that today, too.
For the few hours that he worked on the shower, while I sat in another room and worked at my computer, Jared sang. Loudly.
My daughters used to tell me that whenever I stood at the kitchen sink and washed dishes I’d sing.
I used to make up songs, like the ever-popular “All I Ever Do is Laundry,” sung to the tune of “I’m A Yankee Doodle Dandy.”
I’ve since retired that from my set list.
Listening to Jared I had a thought: Why do humans sing?
During the beginning of the COVID pandemic when people were isolating and social distancing and not touching each other, sociologist Randall Collins noticed that people around him were singing more, posting videos on social media of themselves or others singing.
Apparently, singing releases the feel-good hormone oxytocin, which reduces blood pressure, relieves stress and increases pain thresholds, among other things, so says a 2020 Christianity Today (CT) article, “Science and Scripture Agree: Singing Lifts Our Spirits.”
Singing makes us feel better.
The Bible is filled with songs and people singing. The book of Psalms is 150 songs about and to God, songs of praise and worship and also of lament, frustration, fear, anger and distress.
The apostle Paul and his friend Silas sang — while prisoners in chains.
“About midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the other prisoners were listening to them. Suddenly there was such a violent earthquake that the foundations of the prison were shaken. At once all the prison doors flew open, and everyone’s chains came loose” (Acts 16:25-26).
Psalm 59 is a song of David when King Saul had sent men to kill him.
David begins his song with: “Deliver me from my enemies, O God,” and “They return at evening, snarling like dogs.” The song ends with: “You (God) are my strength, I sing praise to you ….”
I’ve sung internal songs like that many times. They begin with how much I hate a situation and end with my soul singing lyrics of: “and yet I will trust you, God,” or “I know you are with me,” and “It is well with my soul.”
When the people of God are in trouble, when we are afraid or suffering, when hope is for chumps and we can’t see any way out, we sing.
And when we sing, when we lift our lament and our longing to God, he gives us a new song to sing, a song of hope.
Because we are a people of hope, even if we’re in chains. So, no matter what happens, let's sing together a hope-filled, faith-infused song.
Loudly.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
