File this under the things that make you go “Hmm.”
On Easter I attended worship services at two churches that couldn’t be more different from each other.
The pastors at each of the churches do not know each other, did not grow up in the same part of the country, did not go to the same seminary and are not part of the same denomination.
Nothing about them is similar.
But on Easter, they each preached the same message, and it wasn’t even from a typical Easter text.
At both churches, the pastors spoke about doubters and skeptics and how Jesus welcomes them.
They also both talked about Thomas, the disciple who is commonly called “Doubting Thomas.”
Note: When I say they preached the same message, it’s not like they printed out some other pastor’s sermon off the internet and slapped their names on it, but that their core message was the same: Jesus welcomes doubters and skeptics, meets them where they are, knows their questions, understands their fears and their hesitancies, opens their eyes and loves them into the faith.
In the story of Thomas, after Jesus is crucified and put in the tomb the disciples, minus Thomas, huddle together, hiding in a locked room in fear for their own lives and grieving the death of their hope.
The evening of Christ’s resurrection, he appears to the disciples, shows them his wounds and assures them it’s really him and not a ghost.
When the disciples tell Thomas that Jesus is alive and they actually saw him, Thomas says, “Unless I see the nail marks in his hands…and put my hand into his side, I will not believe.”
A week goes by and Jesus appears again.
Thomas is there and Jesus tells him to touch his wounds, to “stop doubting and believe.”
Thomas doesn’t touch the wounds but instead cries out, “My Lord and my God!” (John 20)
How like Jesus to seek out doubters and skeptics and meet them where they are.
But here’s another thought, not mine, but from Dr. Karl Persson in a Lenten devotional from Biola University Center for Christianity Culture and the Arts.
Persson said we might be misinterpreting Thomas, that perhaps he wasn’t a skeptic but a broken-hearted believer.
Perhaps Thomas wasn’t saying, “I refuse to intellectually believe unless I see the evidence,” but, “I believed in him. I put my hope in him and now he’s dead and hope is gone — and you expect me to believe after that?!”
Truly, we can’t know for sure what Thomas was thinking when he said, “Unless I touch…” but we can know what his exclamation, “My Lord and my God!’ meant.
It meant and means that Jesus knows people intimately. He knows our insecurities, the baggage we carry, our sin-tinged thoughts and faulty misunderstandings and misconceptions of who he is.
It means Thomas knew and we can know that he loves us in all our frailties and seeks individuals out to show each one personally who he is in a way he or she will comprehend.
Jesus wasn’t in the room when Thomas told the others, “Unless I touch…” but Jesus knew, because Jesus knows.
That’s why, when Jesus appeared and said to Thomas, “Touch…” Thomas didn’t have to. In that moment Jesus touched Thomas’ broken heart.
And not only Thomas, but Jesus continues to touch hearts, doubting ones, skeptical ones, broken ones.
In my doubting, in my times of unbelief, skepticism and brokenness, Jesus has touched and continues to touch me, too.
My Lord and my God! What a Savior.
Nancy Kennedy is the author of “Move Over, Victoria — I Know the Real Secret,” “Girl on a Swing” and “Lipstick Grace.” She can be reached at 352-564-2927 or via email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.