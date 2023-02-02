Thanks to the algorithms, Facebook knows I like three things: cat memes and videos, cute comfy shoes and God.
Recently, I printed out a God meme that said simply: “EVERYONE will know it was God.”
I’ve been carrying it around in my pile of work notes, reading it often throughout the day.
EVERYONE will know it was God.
That’s what I want.
That’s why I’ve been writing this column for the past 24 years.
I want EVERYONE to know it was God — it IS God.
He’s the One who made everything, and when we messed it all up, and keep messing it up, he has been and is working all things together ultimately for good.
Last weekend I went to church twice, two different churches.
On Saturday night at my regular church, the pastor talked about the God who rules, who reconciles and who rescues.
It reminded me not only of all the rescue stories I’ve listened to and written about for the newspaper, but more importantly the rescue of my own daughter from the grips of addiction thanks to the people God had in place when she needed them.
I told my pastor a little bit of her story, enough that he said, “Her rescue via so many people God (used) to find and help her is an ‘Oh, my God!’ story. Jesus the Rescuer is beautiful beyond words.”
She just graduated from nursing school.
EVERYONE will know it was God.
Then on Sunday, my husband and I went to the church we frequently visit in Tampa.
The pastor spoke about praying big, bold, high-risk prayers, the kind that, when answered “EVERYONE will know it was God.” (He really said that!)
He said, “We pray, ‘Lord, bless this food,’ but we know even if God doesn’t bless it, we’re going to eat it anyway. There’s no risk involved.”
Then he told the story of a battle between the ancient Israelites, led by Joshua, against the armies of the five kings of the Amorites.
God told Joshua not to be afraid of them because he had “already given them into your hand” and that “not one of them will be able to withstand you” (Joshua 10:8).
As the Israelites fought the Amorites, along with God hurling large hailstones down on the Amorites thus “killing more that way than by the swords of the Israelites,” Joshua realized they needed more daylight to finish the battle.
So, Joshua prayed that the “sun would stand still.”
The pastor said, “If you knew you couldn’t lose, you’d go all in. You’d pray big, bold, audacious prayers like Joshua did.”
God answered by causing sunset to be delayed for nearly a full day.
Did that really happen?
Other writings from other cultures make reference to a day in ancient times when the sun didn’t set for a day.
I believe God can do anything and that nothing is impossible for him.
I believe he rules over everything, even over those who don’t believe.
I believe nothing happens without his notice or holy decree.
I believe he reconciles people to himself and to each other.
And I believe he rescues, and that no one is too lost to be saved.
God heals families. He restores marriages. He breaks the power of addiction.
He does. He can. I know it. But …
Will he answer my biggest, boldest prayers?
I believe, Lord, help my unbelief so EVERYONE will know it was and is YOU.
Nancy Kennedy is the author of “Move Over, Victoria — I Know the Real Secret,” “Girl on a Swing” and “Lipstick Grace.” She can be reached at 352-564-2927 or via email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.