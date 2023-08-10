I’ve got a problem. With cats.
Although not MY cats.
That right there should be the answer to my problem — they’re not my cats.
So, what’s the problem?
With my job, people call me all the time telling me about problems, either their own or someone else’s.
Technically, my job is to write about things, often things that are broken. My job, however, is not to fix things.
I’m a writer, not a fixer.
Except, somewhere deep within me, I feel like if I hear about a problem, then it’s up to me to do something about it.
And that often keeps me awake at night, trying to fix problems that aren’t mine.
Like the cats.
I don’t know the full back story, but there’s a family who took in two cats that were — surprise! — pregnant, and now with 14 kittens between the two mama cats, they now have 16 cats.
The family doesn’t have the space or the money to take care of 16 cats, so I lie awake at night thinking about what’s going to happen to the cats and to the family.
What if all the pet rescue shelters are full and they can’t find homes for the kittens? What if the kittens start having kittens of their own and 16 cats become 28 cats or 50 cats?
Who’s going to adopt them? Not to mention having all those cats spayed/neutered/vaccinated, which costs at least $100, maybe more, per cat.
Multiply that by a whole bunch of cats and that’s a lot of money.
That’s just one of the problems that aren’t mine that I’m trying to fix.
So, the other day I wrote all this in an email to my pastor, asking him how he handles hearing about people’s problems, which comes with his job, too.
I thought maybe there’s a seminary class that teaches that, and if so, maybe I can take the class online in my spare time, in between thinking about cats.
My pastor emailed me back right away. He said, “We should meet and talk about this, because as you obviously know, this problem is bigger than you and the cats.”
I met with him on Tuesday and we talked about feeling responsible for people, feeling the need to rescue.
As we talked, I remembered things I already knew, about how not allowing people to solve their own problems isn’t helping them, and that over-helping often hurts them because it diminishes the other person’s dignity.
Years ago, I met a woman in recovery from alcoholism who told me that she had needed every hangover she had experienced, every DUI, every job she lost because of her drinking, every damaged relationship.
She said as painful as living in addiction was, she needed every bit of it to bring her to her point of surrender. She needed to find the end, hit her rock bottom.
She emphatically said she needed not to be rescued until she was rescued by Jesus.
Back to the family with the cats.
How do I help with help that’s actually helpful? What is helpful assistance and what is interfering in the deeper things going on in a person’s life and keeping them from the thing, as painful as it may be, that’s necessary for their ultimate well-being?
These are things I wrestle with and don’t have answers to, because I don’t know what God wants to do in someone else’s life.
I know I want to help. And I know God knows more than I do.
My problem is not about cats.
It’s about trusting God with cats, with other people, with me.
Nancy Kennedy is the author of “Move Over, Victoria — I Know the Real Secret,” “Girl on a Swing” and “Lipstick Grace.” She can be reached at 352-564-2927 or via email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
