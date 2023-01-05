Recently, I read about a group of migrants from Venezuela who arrived at a bus station in Denver in mid-December with no place to go.
Almost immediately, a local pastor started contacting people in his church and others in the community.
One of the women contacted, Michelle Warren, noted in an article she wrote in Christianity Today that it was the second week of Advent, the “week of peace.”
Warren said biblical peace isn’t about silent surroundings, but about wholeness and restoration.
Jesus, called the Prince of Peace, came to reconcile, heal and restore our broken world. Until he returns, the church is tasked with the work of bringing restorative peace as best we can.
So, the church in Denver, in the middle of the holiday hustle and bustle, dropped what they were doing to create a welcoming shelter for these foreigners who came to our country to escape theirs, hoping to find peace.
Warren said when she worked her shift at the shelter, some of the people asked her, “Do you know about arepas?” (cornmeal cakes stuffed with a filling).
After Warren made a few calls, the ingredients were gathered up and several of the migrants and Warren made arepas — 99 of them to serve for lunch.
The local news heard about it, and after the story broke, “high-ranking elected officials and grassroots immigration activists” began wondering how the migrants came to Denver.
They assumed a border state governor put them on the bus, but that’s not what happened.
The Venezuelans themselves chose Denver, Warren said, because they heard it was hospitable to immigrants and had opportunities for them.
That’s a beautiful story.
And so is the local story of the Citrus Cold Weather Shelter at Nature Coast Church in Homosassa.
That freezing cold snap we had over the Christmas weekend drew record numbers of people, upwards of 33 each night, with an age range from 2 to 81, plus three kittens, a rabbit and two dogs.
Last week I asked shelter coordinator Vikki Spiller: “How did God show up?”
“Despite what seemed to be chaos with all the running around, there was a peace that surpassed all understanding,” she said. “People shared the things they had with others, and even homeless people gave money to other homeless people who were in need.
“Santa Claus showed up and gave big smiles to those who don’t always have a reason to smile,” she said. “There was more food than we needed — everyone had full bellies and food to take with them for the day.
“And despite the fact that Ginger West passed away during all of this, her team at Connections (day services for homeless people) kept a continuous flow from our shelter to theirs and back again so they didn’t have to be out in the cold.
“People had 24-hour care for five days straight, and lives were changed because of it,” she said.
They didn’t have arepas, that I know of, but dozens of volunteers left their cozy homes during a holiday weekend to serve people they didn’t know and who many in the community don’t often think about, and they did it with great joy.
Warren in Denver wrote: “Christ gave us the opportunity to meet him in the faces of strangers in need. He asked us to be peacemakers, to reconnect people to safe spaces to sleep, shower ... and even to ask for recipes for arepas.”
Until he comes, we are his hands, and through us, all of us, from Denver to Florida and beyond, as best we can we are called to bring his peace to our broken world.
Nancy Kennedy is the author of “Move Over, Victoria — I Know the Real Secret,” “Girl on a Swing” and “Lipstick Grace.” She can be reached at 352-564-2927 or via email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.