Do you ever wonder how much of your life is spent waiting?
Waiting for the microwave to beep so you can eat your popcorn. Waiting to hear if you got the job.
Waiting for the results of your biopsy.
Waiting in line for the bathroom at half-time.
Waiting for the baby to be born, the fever to break, the storm to pass or the traffic light to turn green.
For the most part, I don’t mind waiting, as long as it doesn’t take too long and I’m snug and warm/cool and dry and have snacks handy.
I do not, however, have any patience being put on hold to wait for the next available representative to take my call.
On-hold music doesn’t help, neither does a recording with the estimated wait time or thanking me for my patience and that someone will be with me “shortly.”
Just. Answer. The. Phone!
It seems like we’re always waiting for something.
This past week was the start of Advent, a time of waiting. Waiting for the Christ Child, for the Savior, the Prince of Peace, for the birth of the Son of God.
Each Advent I follow the daily email devotional from the Biola University Center for Christianity, Culture and the Arts “Advent Project.”
Today’s reading was about a man named Simeon and a woman named Anna from the gospel of Luke.
Their claim to fame: they waited.
Anna had been married only seven years, and after her husband died she stayed day and night in the temple in Jerusalem, fasting and praying and worshiping God, waiting for the promised Messiah — until she was 84.
Simeon, too, was old. He, too, had been waiting “for the consolation of Israel.”
God had promised Simeon that he would live to see it, to see Him.
One day, shortly after Jesus’ birth, Mary and Joseph brought the baby to the temple to present him to the Lord.
When Simeon saw the baby, he held him and praised God, saying, “My eyes have seen your salvation,” and said he was now ready to die in peace, having seen the One for whom he had waited all his life.
The Bible is filled with stories of people waiting, waiting for all things to be made right and new.
More than 2,000 years ago, Jesus said he would return to earth for his people — we’re still waiting.
Throughout the entire play, “Waiting for Godot,” two men, Vladimir and Estragon, wait for someone named Godot.
Vladimir says: “He didn’t say for sure he’d come.”
Estragon: “And if he doesn’t come?”
Vladimir: “We’ll come back tomorrow.”
Estragon: “And then the day after tomorrow.”
Vladimir: “Possibly.”
Estragon: “And so on.”
Vladimir: “The point is —”
Estragon: “Until he comes.”
At one point, Estragon says: “Let’s go.”
Vladimir: “We can’t.”
Estragon: “Why not?”
Vladimir: “We’re waiting for Godot.”
Spoiler alert: Godot never comes. The End.
But not so with God.
He promised to send his Son, and he did.
The Son promised he’d return, and he will.
It’s Advent. And so, with anticipation and longing, we wait.
Nancy Kennedy is the author of “Move Over, Victoria — I Know the Real Secret,” “Girl on a Swing” and “Lipstick Grace.” She can be reached at 352-564-2927 or via email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
