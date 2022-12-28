Many years ago, the New Testament book of James fell out of my daughter Alison's Bible.
The whole book just fell out — all five chapters.
Truthfully? I wouldn’t mind James falling out of my Bible. There’s a lot in there that talks about not just listening to the word of God, but actually doing what it says.
It talks about not only persevering under trials, but counting them a “pure joy.”
James talks about taming the tongue and not grumbling or slandering or quarreling, being humble before God and not proud.
Also many years ago, a Christianity Today article asked: “If Leviticus or Jude suddenly disappeared from Scripture, would we notice?”
That caught my attention because I’ve never been able to read all the way through the Old Testament book of Leviticus, with all its detailed explanations of how to make sacrifices, regulations about clean and unclean foods and what to do about boils and mildew, among a million other things that have no relevance to life in the 21st century.
I’m sure there’s something in Leviticus that’s beneficial to my soul, but I’ve yet to find it.
And the book of James just makes me feel like I’m not doing enough, so I would not miss it if it disappeared.
But the tiny New Testament book of Jude — just 25 verses?
This morning I went back and read it to see how I would feel if I was suddenly Judeless.
I couldn’t get past the first two verses, the greeting no less, not because it was boring or (in my opinion) irrelevant, but because of its richness.
Here's what it says and what it means to me:
“To those who have been called” (singled out, invited, divinely selected, set apart, appointed),
“To those who are loved in God the Father” (welcomed with deep affection, cherished, beloved),
“To those who are kept for Jesus Christ” (guarded and protected from being snatched away, from being lost or spoiled, kept from perishing, preserved) —
“Mercy” (kindness toward those who least deserve it),
“Peace” (the tranquil state of a soul assured of its salvation through Christ, fearing nothing from God, content with one’s earthly lot),
“And love be yours in abundance” (lots and lots and lots).
That’s good stuff, each and every word.
In ancient times, young monks would approach priests in the monastery and say, “Abba (Father), give me a word.”
The priest would give the monk a phrase from Scripture and send him off to learn it for himself by dissecting it, meditating on it and then putting it into practice until it became part of his very being.
I confess, I haven’t done that in a very long time, but maybe in the new year I will.
Maybe 2023 will be my year of Jude, moving on through each of the 25 verses, phrase by phrase, word by word.
If 2023 turns out to be anything like 2022 or 2021, I’ll need every word in that tiny book, beginning with being called and loved by God the Father, kept for Jesus Christ; given mercy, which I need every moment of every day; peace, which I crave, and “love in abundance” — lots and lots and lots.
As I enter into 2023, Abba has given me a word.
Nancy Kennedy is the author of “Move Over, Victoria — I Know the Real Secret,” “Girl on a Swing” and “Lipstick Grace.” She can be reached at 352-564-2927 or via email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
