Let’s say you have a son who demands his inheritance, takes the money and runs far away.
After he squanders the money on “wild living,” he ends up broke, as you knew he would.
He takes a job feeding pigs and finds himself so hungry that he longs to eat the pig food.
Then, when he wakes up in a pig trough he remembers you and heads home, expecting to be rejected, yet hoping beyond hope that you will allow him to work off his huge debt as your servant.
What would you do if this was your son?
As Jesus told his parable of the prodigal son, he said when the son was still a long way off, the dad saw him, ran to meet him, kissed him and showered him with forgiveness and grace.
Is that what you would do?
Lately, I’ve been thinking about this story, about the dad. What was it like for him to be rejected by his son? For however long his boy was gone — was it weeks? months? years? — was his son always in his thoughts and prayers?
How did he deal with his hurt and anger?
Did he keep his heart open? Or did he keep it closed to protect it from breaking?
Did he ever lose hope?
Jesus said the father saw his son when he was still a long way down the road. Does that mean he was at the window watching for him, or was it just a fluke that he saw him out of the corner of his eye?
How could the father be so forgiving after all the grief his son had caused?
What if the son leaves again?
I’ve heard preachers say that this story isn’t so much about the son as it is about the father, that the father is a picture of God, of how lavishly he loves his wayward children when they simply just come home.
A pastor once said the point of Jesus’ story is that the only way we truly experience love is when we don’t deserve it, adding, “Even when prodigals come home, they often tend to return to the pig farms.”
It’s true: Jails and rehab centers are filled with people who return, often many times.
“We all in one way or another sometimes ‘go back to the pig farm,’ but once we’ve been welcomed by the father, we may visit the pigs, roll around in the mud with them, but we don’t live there anymore — not if we’ve been kissed by the father,” the pastor said.
Not only that, he said, but every time prodigals go home, the father runs to meet them.
Every. Time.
He said it’s not weakness that keeps the father forgiving time after time, as some may think, but love, and that it was love, not law, that the son needed.
Love in response to goodness or obedience isn’t love, but reward. Maybe that’s what Jesus was trying to convey.
It’s God’s kindness that leads to repentance, and not our repentance that leads to God’s kindness (Romans 2:4, my paraphrase).
While the son was still a long way off, his father saw him. He was filled with compassion for his son who had caused so much pain.
Yet, the father hiked up his robes. He ran to his son, threw his arms around him and kissed him.
Oh, to have a father like that, one who loves like that.
Dear friends, we do.
Nancy Kennedy is the author of “Move Over, Victoria — I Know the Real Secret,” “Girl on a Swing” and “Lipstick Grace.” She can be reached at 352-564-2927 or via email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
