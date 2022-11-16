For three weeks during the month of October, members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Hernando, rolled up their selves and volunteered to host their inaugural Pumpkin Patch event.
Working with Pumpkin Patch Fundraisers, over 1,000 large pumpkins and six cases of small pumpkins were delivered in early October. On delivery day, Good Shepherd members along with S.O.S. Food Pantry volunteers came out in force to help unload and set up the pallets on the church property located on East Norvell Bryant Highway.
The pumpkins were grown on a Native American Reservation in New Mexico, which employs over 700 Native Americans during the fall harvest season. This has a positive and lasting impact on a region with 42% unemployment.
With the help of 46 church members, working two-hour shifts totaling more than 170 volunteer hours, $3,200.00 was raised to benefit the S.O.S. Food Pantry. S.O.S. receives donations from Good Shepherd along with other area churches, individuals and grants which enables them to offer food to families in need every Thursday from 8-10 a.m. More than 150 families are helped each week, with volunteers packing and distributing 40+ pound boxes of much needed food staples.
Good Shepherd members were happy to offer their time to this vital outreach ministry and very pleased with the success of the event to benefit the S.O.S. Food Pantry. Plans are already in the works for their second Annual Pumpkin Patch next year.
If you want to learn more about S.O.S. Food Pantry, email SOS4FOOD@gmail.com. Donations can also be mailed to: .PO. Box 640774, Beverly Hills, FL 34464.
