For three weeks during the month of October, members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Hernando, rolled up their selves and volunteered to host their inaugural Pumpkin Patch event.

Working with Pumpkin Patch Fundraisers, over 1,000 large pumpkins and six cases of small pumpkins were delivered in early October. On delivery day, Good Shepherd members along with S.O.S. Food Pantry volunteers came out in force to help unload and set up the pallets on the church property located on East Norvell Bryant Highway.

