The question is not if, but when.
Someday, a Category 3 or larger hurricane is likely to aim for the Nature Coast, generating an extreme storm surge as it pushes across the wide, gently sloping continental shelf off the west coast of Florida. The surge could cause flooding 9 feet or more above ground, with flooding and wind waves reaching more than 5 miles inland.
If the surge would coincide with high tide, the amount of lives and property lost could be severe. If a Category 5 storm reached land, the storm would be truly catastrophic.
The waves and flood water would wipe out much of Cedar Key, Yankeetown, Inglis, Crystal River, Homosassa, and smaller communities in the Big Bend region.
“There would be a significant loss of property and land throughout much of the Nature Coast, especially west of Highway 19,” said Don Wright, an oceanographer and climate change expert.
Wrights will discuss how climate change will affect the Nature Coast – and the rest of the world – at 3 p.m. Jan. 28 at Nature Coast Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.
The church is as 7633 N. Florida Ave., Citrus Springs. The talk also will be on ZOOM. The ZOOM link is available by contacting ldwight@bellsouth.net.
Wright is professor emeritus from the College of William & Mary’s Virginia Institute of Marine Science, where he served as dean and director.
He said one of his messages is that if there is an evacuation order before a hurricane, people should heed it.
Rising sea temperatures mean tropical storms can turn into hurricanes much faster than previously. Hurricane Ian, for example, went from being a tropical storm into a Category 3 hurricane within 24 hours. In days of yore, it might have taken three or four days, according to Wright.
Wright also wants to stress that global warming is real and that it’s against people’s best interests to be science deniers.
The carbon and other pollutants we have added to the earth’s atmosphere mean that the air and sea temperatures will continue to rise and the oceans expand as they get hotter. It’s expected that sea level will rise by at least a meter – or over 3 feet – by the end of the century.
Meanwhile, glaciers in Antarctica and Greenland are melting faster than expected, according to Wright.
But it’s not the gradual sea rise, per se, that may prove deadly. Afterall, people and even communities can move to higher ground – and they are doing so in many places, even though it is costly.
Rising temperatures are contributing to the development of more intense and larger storms. At the same time, torrential rains flood neighborhoods and cause rivers to rise. Compound flooding may occur when river flooding combines with tropical storm surges. This is the recipe for disaster.
And even if we were to become super conscientious about protecting the environment, global warming is not expected to go away for a few centuries, Wright said. We can, however, take steps to lessen the severity of global warming.
Although Wright’s talk will focus on climate change’s impact on the Nature Coast, he also will discuss the effect global warming is likely to have around the world, especially on the approximately 1.4 billion people living in the low-lying coastal areas of the Bay of Bengal. That includes people in the countries of India, Bangladesh, Thailand, and Myanmar.
Many Floridians should be able to evacuate if a major Gulf Coast hurricane hits us. But many of the people who live around the Bay of Bengal are extremely poor. Should summer monsoon flooding from the Ganges and Brahmaputra rivers coincide with a tropical cyclone, the resulting storm surge could drown tens of thousands, or more, of the poverty-stricken residents in the low elevation coastal zone.
“It could be a real catastrophe and it could happen at any time,” Wright said. “The evacuation of that many people is almost impossible without several days of advance warning.”
At his post in Virginia, Wright was a professor of physical and geological oceanography.
He spent much of his career doing experiments on coasts and beaches, including nine years along the Australian coast. He also served on the faculty at the University of Sydney in Australia and earned his doctoral degree from Louisiana State University.
After his retirement, he served as director of Coastal and Environmental Research for the Southeastern Universities Research Association, a nonprofit consortium of 60 universities.
He now is an associate editor of “Frontiers in Environmental Science” and of the “Journal of Marine Science and Engineering.” He also is president of the Nature Coast Unitarian Universalists board.
The public is welcome to attend Wright’s talk and participate in a question-and-answer session.
