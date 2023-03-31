Tradition features prominently in Holy Week celebrations. The week leading up to Easter Sunday, Holy Week is a sacred time for faithful Christians.
The Stations of the Cross are one of the traditions that many Christians feel bolsters their faith and brings them closer to God. What are the Stations of the Cross?
According to Catholic Online, the Stations of the Cross are a 14-step devotion that commemorates Jesus Christ's last day on Earth as a man. Each of the 14 stations focus on a specific event of Jesus' last day as a man.
Where can the Stations of the Cross be found? Stations of the Cross are typically found in churches. Many times the Stations adorn the interior wall of a church, and Catholic Online notes they're often depicted using small icons or images. Some churches with sizable exterior grounds may arrange larger Stations along footpaths in yards or gardens on the premises.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
When do people most commonly pray the Stations of the Cross? Lent is the most common time to pray the Stations of the Cross, and some churches hold weekly prayer sessions on Wednesdays and Fridays during this time of year.
What are the 14 Stations? Catholic Online notes the 14 Stations of the Cross are:
- Jesus is condemned to death.
- Jesus carries the cross.
- Jesus falls for the first time.
- Jesus meets with His mother.
- Simon of Cyrene helps Jesus carry the cross.
- Veronica wipes the face of Jesus.
- Jesus falls a second time.
- Jesus meets the women of Jerusalem.
- Jesus falls a third time.
- Jesus' clothes are taken away.
- Jesus is nailed to the cross.
- Jesus dies on the cross.
- The body of Jesus is taken down from the cross.
- Jesus is laid in the tomb.
The Stations of the Cross are an important Easter tradition that shed light on Jesus' resurrection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.