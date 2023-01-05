Dunnellon Presbyterian Church gives gifts to kids for holidays

Between 300 and 350 gifts were distributed to 65 students from a dozen families of the Dunnellon and Romeo elementary schools thanks to the Christmas Angel tradition of Dunnellon Presbyterian Church.

The holiday came early for 65 students from a dozen families of the Dunnellon and Romeo elementary schools thanks to the Christmas Angel tradition of Dunnellon Presbyterian Church.

For more than 40 years, church members have been obtaining the names of children from the schools, and the members and friends of the church have bought gifts for these students to brighten their Christmas holiday.

