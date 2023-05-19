Internationally known, award-winning, celebrated folk songwriter and vocalist Joe Jencks will join the 10:30 a.m. May 21 service of the Nature Coast Unitarian Universalist (NCUU) fellowship.
Titled “The Interconnectedness of Creativity,” Jencks’ presentation will explore “why writing, cooking, visual art, music, nature, hobbies and the art of ‘play’ can all be components of a healthy and happier life,” he wrote in his topic summary. In his biographical summary Jencks wrote that he is “known for his performances of musical beauty, social consciousness and spiritual exploration.”
Jencks’ performance will address four of the seven Unitarian Universalists’ principles. The four are: “the inherent worth and dignity of every person; acceptance of one another and encouragement to spiritual growth in our congregation; a free and responsible search for truth and meaning; and lastly, respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part,” according to the NCUU order of service.
A 25-year veteran of the folk music circuit, Jencks has performed in many venues including the Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall and with renowned personages such as Pete Seger. His songs often address modern-day issues including immigration in “Lady of the Harbor.”
Jencks has performed and preached “in over 200 Unitarian Universalist congregations in the U.S. Canada and Ireland ... a dual US-Irish citizen he has also been a Cultural Ambassador with the US State Department,” according to his biographical summary.
The Nature Coast Unitarian Universalist fellowship is at 7633 N. Florida Ave. (U.S. 41), Citrus Springs. Discussion and refreshments follow the service.
