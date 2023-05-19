Joe Jencks at Unitarians

Internationally known, award-winning, celebrated folk songwriter and vocalist Joe Jencks will join the 10:30 a.m. May 21 service of the Nature Coast Unitarian Universalist (NCUU) fellowship.

 Special to the Chronicle

Titled “The Interconnectedness of Creativity,” Jencks’ presentation will explore “why writing, cooking, visual art, music, nature, hobbies and the art of ‘play’ can all be components of a healthy and happier life,” he wrote in his topic summary. In his biographical summary Jencks wrote that he is “known for his performances of musical beauty, social consciousness and spiritual exploration.”

