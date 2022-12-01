Over 5,500 pounds of groceries were donated by members of Cornerstone Baptist Church in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving.

Cornerstone’s Connection Catalyst Rebekah Meahl noted “We know there are many people in our community who struggle to put food on the table as the holidays draw near. We have hundreds of people who love God and love people, and we want to use our resources to get food to those who need it.”

