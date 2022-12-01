Over 5,500 pounds of groceries were donated by members of Cornerstone Baptist Church in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving.
Cornerstone’s Connection Catalyst Rebekah Meahl noted “We know there are many people in our community who struggle to put food on the table as the holidays draw near. We have hundreds of people who love God and love people, and we want to use our resources to get food to those who need it.”
Cornerstone partners with several community organizations, including Citrus County Blessings and the Citrus County Family Resource Center. The organizations requested specific items needed to fill their food pantries.
Cornerstone curated a shopping list of requested items and provided a copy of it along with paper grocery bags to everyone who attended on Sunday mornings in the month of November. The front of the Worship Center at Cornerstone was filled with bags of the requested food items including cereal, canned fruit and vegetables, and staples such as peanut butter and jelly.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Cornerstone hosted their annual family Thanksgiving Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 20. Following a worship service and dinner, attendees were given instructions on how they could help sort the donated food. Within 30 minutes, the 300-plus bags (containing 5,500-plus pounds of food) were sorted by type of food, then boxed up and loaded onto a trailer to be delivered to partners the following morning.
Meahl said the church plans on having another food drive next November, as well.
Cornerstone’s weekly Sunday morning services are at 9:15 and 10:45. Wednesday evening small group for all ages begins at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.