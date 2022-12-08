Cornerstone Baptist Church offers its Christmas Experience. On Saturday, Dec. 17, join a walk through the streets of Bethlehem and journey to the stable with the manger.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for the indoor immersive Bethlehem walk-through experience. The choral performance with live nativity begins at 6 p.m. There’s only one performance, so be sure to reserve a seat by visiting atthecorner.church/upcoming, as seating is limited.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.