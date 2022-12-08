Cornerstone Baptist Church offers its Christmas Experience. On Saturday, Dec. 17, join a walk through the streets of Bethlehem and journey to the stable with the manger.
Doors open at 5 p.m. for the indoor immersive Bethlehem walk-through experience. The choral performance with live nativity begins at 6 p.m. There’s only one performance, so be sure to reserve a seat by visiting atthecorner.church/upcoming, as seating is limited.
Live animals and bright lights will be included in the performance, and the evening is completely family friendly. No child care will be available.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Worship Pastor Craig Aven notes that the Experience will be similar to last year’s Christmas program at Cornerstone but will include many new elements.
Immediately following the Christmas Experience, an outdoor Christmas light display and hot chocolate will be available
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.