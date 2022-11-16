CC Wayne Wilkinson coming out door

Wayne Wilkinson, pastor of Living Water Ministry and a former member and youth director at Community Church, has come on board there as new pastor of that church also.

 Margo Wilson / Chronicle Correspondent

It may be a cliché, but it’s true: When God closes a door, he opens a window, according to Janet Barek, interim administrator of Beverly Hills Community Church.

After former interim Pastor Mickie O’Donnell left to form a new congregation, taking some parishioners with her, the Community Church had to find a new pastor.

