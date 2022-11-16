It may be a cliché, but it’s true: When God closes a door, he opens a window, according to Janet Barek, interim administrator of Beverly Hills Community Church.
After former interim Pastor Mickie O’Donnell left to form a new congregation, taking some parishioners with her, the Community Church had to find a new pastor.
Enter Wayne Wilkinson, pastor of Living Water Ministry and a former member and youth director at Community Church, who needed a worship site for his Living Water congregation.
Both the Living Water board of directors and the Community Church board have agreed that Living Water can use the Community Church’s fellowship hall for an 11 a.m. Sunday service if Wilkinson will serve as pastor of the Community Church’s 9:30 a.m. Sunday service.
He also will run a Bible study for both groups at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Barek said. The partnership should make it easier for both congregations to grow and to complement each other.
The 9:30 a.m. Community Church service is a more traditional service, using the Lord’s Prayer and Apostle’s Creed, according to Barek. The music is hymns. The congregation uses both the King James and New International Version Bible.
The 11 a.m. Living Water service is more contemporary and has modern music. Living Water uses the New International Version Bible.
“We’re giving the Christian community a choice,” Wilkinson said.
He preaches different sermons at each service. The two services also give people a chance to either get their day off early with a church service or sleep in a bit and still have an opportunity to attend church, Barek said.
Both churches are nondenominational.
“We have a little bit of everything for everyone,” Barek said. “Everyone is welcome.”
Beverly Hills Community Church was founded in 1968, and Barek told how the original developer of Beverly Hills wanted all denominations to have a place of worship on Civic Circle.
She said the Community Church is a place area newcomers might feel comfortable because it might be “close to what had filled their spiritual needs previously.”
The Community Church makes an effort to be a friendly place, she said. Congregants meet in the fellowship hall and sit at tables, not in pews. The doors open at 9 a.m. Sunday, when coffee, bottled water, and doughnuts or cookies are served. Those attending can chat with their neighbors until the service begins.
Snacks also are available before the 11 a.m. service.
“There is something for people coming in,” Barek said. “We want you to feel part of our group. We want you to get the message of Christ in your life, then go out and enjoy yourself. We’re trying to give back to the world.”
The Community Church holds “fun fundraisers,” Barek said. Every four months, there’s a craft sale, a yard sale, a concert, or a spaghetti supper. On Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., a craft show is planned in the fellowship hall, 86 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills.
The partnership of the Community Church with Living Water is “a way to move ahead in a positive way in the community,” Barek said.
The two congregations are “reaching different groups,” she said. “We want to reach the people in the community. We’re all meeting at the same place. We’re all following the teachings of Jesus.”
She said Wilkinson at Living Water has tried to reach “people whom everybody picks on and give them a second chance. But we’re all equal. We’re all Christians,” she said.
The Community Church owns both a sanctuary building and the fellowship hall on Civic Circle. Members use the sanctuary just for special events and hold their services in the fellowship hall because using the sanctuary for a relatively small congregation “is not frugal,” Barek said.
The fellowship hall was the original church, she said, and the informality makes for “a much friendlier atmosphere,” she said.
If the congregations outgrow the smaller fellowship hall, the sanctuary always is available, Barek said.
