Members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hernando recently donated medical supplies to the Doctors’ Free Clinic of Citrus County.
Many members of Good Shepherd found that they had excess supplies left over from a hospitalization or home health care, so the Social Committee put together a drive to pull all of those medical supplies together to be shared with those who cannot afford these types of supplies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.