YW girls camp service project (1)

YW girls camp service project participants included Hope Vary, Rachel Brown, Isabella Brantley, Kelly McKenny, Tayah Anderson, Nora Wolf, Shara Beltran, Dulce Pinara and Maria Del Mar Parrado

 Special to the Chronicle

The Marion County Children's Alliance Family Violence Prevention Workgroup recently received personal care packets for its residents, including crayons, art supplies, and DVDs for children from young women from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The 55 young women and 27 leaders from the Ocala Florida Stake of the Church found the service project on Justserve.org, a free website that connects 501(c)(3) agency projects with volunteers who can help. The young women assembled the packets at their girl’s camp at Doe Lake Campgrounds in the Ocala National Forest.

