On Saturday, Feb. 11, St. Scholastica held their annual Wedding Jubilee Mass and luncheon.
The Jubilee was attended by 32 couples with wedding anniversaries ranging from 50 years, 55 years and 60 and over. St. Scholastica’s pastor Fr. James Johnson presided over the Mass assisted by the Parochial Vicar Fr. Bill Santhouse.
