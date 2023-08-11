When Kendal Martin of Beverly Hills was a third-grader at Renbrook School in West Hartford, Conn., her classmates performed a play she wrote about cats.
Well, once a writer always a writer. Today, Martin, under the pen name Katara Johnson, has published her first book, "Morning Musings: A 30-Day Devotional," with Hard Drive Publishing of St. Louis.
The book contains 30 days' worth of reflections, and corresponding prayers and Bible verses.
Martin said she wrote the book for those who are "just starting a relationship with God or who are reconciling their relationship with God." The book also is for those who think they already may be on a good path with God, she said.
"Read it each day for 30 days," she said. "If you miss a day, just pick up where you left off."
Martin, who works in sales in Ocala, also helps promotes other authors' work via social media and said she loves to read. Over the years, she has thought she, herself, should be writing and she imagined she'd write urban fiction. She actually has started such a work and is working with another writer to finish it.
However, for now, "God has taken me somewhere else," she said.
She wrote "Morning Musings" toward the end of the pandemic. She said during the height of the COVID period, "God was speaking to me every day."
Her pastor, the Rev. Al Hopkins of Redemption Center church in Crystal River, also told her she should write a book, she said.
"He told me, 'You want to write.' ... God prophesized through him," Martin said.
Martin said she often gets up at 5 a.m. or earlier to write.
She foresees writing at least five spiritually oriented books. She's started a prayer journal and has plans for a devotional about blessings.
She's trying to get a children's book readied. She's working with the same illustrator, Navi Robins, who created the waterfall image on the cover of "Morning Musings." Martin's publisher lined her up with Robins.
You might be able to guess the topic of Martin's children's book. It's about a girl and her cat. She envisions the book turning into a series of imaginative adventures in which the heroine and her kitty also help out their community.
Martin said she doesn't have a cat now, but when she was growing up, she and her brother had a cat, Tucker. And she likes cats.
She said one of her favorite entries in "Morning Musings" is "Day 22: Dream Killers."
In that passage, Martin writes that it's exciting to have dreams, especially when they come from God. But when we tell others, "Sometimes they encourage us, other times they are dream killers," according to Martin, writing as Katara Johnson.
"Dream killers are people who discourage us from working toward our goals because either they don't understand or (they have) some deep jealousy. Dream killers can destroy what God has planned for you," Martin as Johnson wrote.
Sometimes, being silent about one's dreams might be the best course of action, Martin/Johnson recommends.
She also addresses that people can sabotage their own dreams and urges "set(ting) aside those pessimistic feelings if we are to achieve what God has for us."
Martin said she has experienced some dream killers along the way. In addition to praying about this, she also deals with these people by surrounding herself with supportive people and just interacting with the others on practical terms, she said.
"Find your group," she said. "Don't tell your dreams to others. They will shoot them down."
Martin said she hasn't always been as spiritually oriented as she is now.
"I've always gone to church," she said. "But I didn't really get into it that much until as an adult," she said.
"Every time I had an achievement, I was just not that excited about it," she said.
She started wondering why. It was only after she started to dig deeper into matters of the spirit that she began to find some answers.
These days, she begins her morning by waking up "and starting my time with God. After reading the Bible, I start getting ideas in my head and start writing in a notebook and then in a computer."
After an hour or so of writing, she gets ready for work. While in the car, she may listen to gospel music.
She helps with finances at her church and has held a variety of church positions.
Once a month, she fasts.
Despite her efforts to lead a spiritual life, she admits she sometimes can't help comparing herself to others.
"We all do it," she said. "We can't help it."
One way to work on this is "by spending time alone, talking to God," she said.
She said one approach to the current social climate, in which people seem to be having trouble getting along with each other, is to "hear other people out, to put yourself in the other person's position."
Sometimes, when people express their anger and alienation from others, "It's a cry out for help," she said.
Although it's the duty of a Christian to talk with people and try to send them on the right path, sometimes, all one can do about some of the things people say, is "Let it go," Martin said.
When she has free time, Martin said she enjoys spending it going to lunch and to various events with friends. She has a son, Jason, 23.
She graduated from Mid-American Christian University, based in Oklahoma City, Okla., with a degree in psychology and also earned a two-year certificate in an allied health field. She formerly hosted a podcast in which she interviewed authors.
She recommends other aspiring writers "just get it done." They can worry about grammar and other details later. "That's what editors and proofreaders are for," she said.
"Everyone has a unique voice," she said. "I believe everyone has a book in them, something you've experienced. Just try it."
As for working on one's spiritual life, she urges people "start that relationship with God. It can take you deeper. You don't want to get caught up in this world. ... We can spread peace to others. Keep going with God. Continue that journey with God," Martin said.
"Morning Musings: A 30-Day Devotional" by Katara Johnson is available on amazon.com and from Martin/Johnson's publisher, https://hdcampbell3.wixsite.com/my-site/katara-johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.