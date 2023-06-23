CC Rev Shawn Klein

The Rev. Shawn Klein is the new pastor at Hernando United Methodist Church and starts July 2. This photo is from his marriage to his wife, Olivia, in December 2021.

 Special to the Chronicle

When the Rev. Shawn Klein walks to the pulpit of Hernando United Methodist Church on July 2, he will be assuming his first full-fledged pastorate of a Methodist Church. And yet, that novelty and newness will be offset by the comfort and familiarity of being back in Florida after five years, near family and friends.

"I'm excited about the possibilities that this church has," he said.

