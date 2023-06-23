When the Rev. Shawn Klein walks to the pulpit of Hernando United Methodist Church on July 2, he will be assuming his first full-fledged pastorate of a Methodist Church. And yet, that novelty and newness will be offset by the comfort and familiarity of being back in Florida after five years, near family and friends.
"I'm excited about the possibilities that this church has," he said.
Klein said he's looking forward to learning about Hernando, the church, and the history of each, and that after spending time getting acclimated, he hopes that he and the congregation will be able to "home in on the gifts of the church and the people and help make the church the best version it can be."
Klein is replacing the Rev. Eric McCrea, whom Klein said is moving to a church in Jacksonville. Klein was commissioned to serve the United Methodist Church at a ceremony June 10 in Lakeland, during the Florida Methodists' annual conference.
He still will have about another three-to-four years before he's fully ordained, but for now, he can perform nearly all the functions of a Methodist minister.
As a child, Klein attended a Catholic church in New Jersey, which he said was two doors down from his home. After his family moved to Davenport, near Kissimmee, they were looking for a religious home, and his grandmother invited them to attend her Methodist church.
It was then that "I saw a guitar on the stage and I've been Methodist ever since," Klein joked.
Although he said he has a "ton" of musical instruments and spent eight or nine years playing violin, he claims he's better at appreciating music than performing it.
Klein is a graduate of the University of Central Florida, where he studied social science education. He also earned a master of divinity degree from Duke University.
His wife, Olivia, is a physician's assistant at a women's health clinic in Ocala.
Most recently, Klein served as a pastoral resident at an interdenominational congregation in Tellico Village, Tenn., near Knoxville. Olivia studied at South College in Knoxville.
Klein's mom lives in Haines City, and Olivia's parents live in Brandon, and Klein and his wife are happy their parents are close by.
So what drew Klein to become a Methodist minister?
He said he started college "wanting to be an engineer and came out wanting to be a pastor."
He decided upon his vocation after having many conversations with his campus minister, he said.
Another thing that helped him decide on his path was when he told his grandmother that he was thinking of becoming a pastor and she said, "I know."
According to Klein, "She was seeing that calling in me."
He said that for others who might be considering pastoral pursuits, "that kind of affirmation would be incredibly helpful."
He said although he was born, baptized, and received first communion as a Catholic, the Methodist church is a place "where I've grown spiritually," a place that "I got to claim as my own."
He said among the things that appeal to him about Methodism is that it offers "a wide tent."
He said he's joked that when a Catholic marries a Baptist, the couple compromise and become Methodist.
He said at the annual United Methodist conference in Lakeland, the delegates heard about such things as the church's continuing efforts to help the victims of Hurricane Ian and provide other reconstruction and disaster relief, as well as provide missions in Africa and elsewhere.
According to Klein, about 1,000 delegates attended the conference, and it was uplifting to "see their joyful celebration" and feel the connectedness of the group working toward shared goals and discussing ways to pool resources.
He said as he assumes the pastor role at the Hernando church, he realizes that, at age 27, he will find that many in the congregation will be quite a bit older. He said he would like to gain as much enlightenment from the members as they do from him.
"I do hope and pray it's a learning experience for everyone," he said.
He said in this time of political and social divisiveness, when surveys show that church membership is declining, and especially among young people, he would hope that he and his congregation could demonstrate that the church "can do a lot of good in the world."
He said he thinks one reason young people's attendance has dropped off is that they may have been raised in churches in which there were many programs targeted at youth, and the participants came to believe that programs always would be "focused around them."
But another thing to consider is that some churches have become "alien to them, and part of the reason is because of the hurtful things the church has done," he said.
For example, he said a year after the shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, in which 49 people were killed and 53 injured at the gay club, he attended a memorial and prayer service at 2 a.m. at the site.
And standing along the sidelines were people carrying signs that read, "God hates (fill in the blank)," Klein said. These people probably weren't Methodists, but they claimed to speak for God and religion.
People are leaving churches because they are saying, "I want no part of that," Klein said.
"We should be talking about what the church is for and not what it is against. What it will take to change may be a miracle," he said.
Congregations need to find "the ability to sit down with people and say, 'I'm still willing to worship with you.' But sometimes, you can't do that anymore," Klein said.
"It's a hurtful process," he said. "It's a painful process. I hope we can get back to this point, even if we disagree. We need to ask, 'How can we come together to break bread and worship?'" he said.
The Sunday service at the United Methodist Church of Hernando is at 10 a.m., both in person and online. The website is: www.hernandoumcfl.org. The phone is: 352-726-7245. Klein can be reached at pastorshawnklein@gmail.com.
